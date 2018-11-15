‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin To Fight In Celebrity Boxing Match

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is stepping into the prize ring. The reality TV dad will officially try his hand at boxing when he takes on an opponent in the name of charity.

According to a November 14 report by Radar Online, Javi Marroquin revealed that after being a commentator during a recent celebrity boxing match, which Farrah Abraham was supposed to take part in before bailing at the last minute, Javi has decided to fight in his very own match.

“I am nervous. I’ve never been in a boxing match, but did boxing training to get in shape,” Javi told the outlet, revealing exactly why he made the decision to throw his hat into the ring.

“[Boxing promoter] Damon reached out to see if I wanted to be apart of it and while I like his anti-bullying message we decided to do it as a charity for the military,” Marroquin, who serves in the Air Force, stated, adding that his opponent has yet to be chosen.

Javi, who is expecting a baby girl with his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, revealed that he plans to find a trainer over the weekend and get down to business right away. “I think I could kick someone’s a**,” the reality star said.

Javi Marroquin also revealed that he’s “not that scared” to jump into the ring for the celebrity boxing match and that what is really important is that he will be helping to raise money for a good charity.

“I’m a pretty decent size guy. I plan to chisel this up in time for the fight. I hope people get their money’s worth,” Javi said. “I’ll take a knockout,” he added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Javi used to be married to Teen Mom 2 star, Kailyn Lowry and moved on to her co-star Briana DeJesus after their divorce. However, he says his new girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, will not be appearing on the MTV reality series, despite the fact that she is carrying his unborn child.

Marroquin says that Comeau “doesn’t want to be on camera,” and that Lauren already has to deal with the social media drama due to her relationship with Javi. This means that fans likely won’t get to see their relationship play out, or Lauren interact with Javi’s ex-wife, and the mother of his oldest son, Lincoln, Kailyn Lowry.

Fans can see more of Javi Marroquin when Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV.