NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Leaving Golden State After 2018-19 NBA Season, Says Warriors Teammate

Will the Kevin Durant-Draymond Green rift put an end to the Warriors' dynasty?

Kevin Durant’s free agency decision in the summer of 2016 has dramatically changed the NBA landscape. Since taking his talent to Bay Area, the Golden State Warriors have won back-to-back NBA championship titles and succeeded in establishing a dynasty. As of now, the Warriors remain as the heavy favorite to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

However, their reign could soon come to an end with the recent controversy surrounding the team. Draymond Green, who served as Kevin Durant’s main free agency recruiter, engaged in a heated exchange of words with the All-Star forward during the Warriors’ overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. According to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic (h/t Amico Hoops), Durant yelled at Green for not giving him the ball in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which deeply frustrated the former Defensive Player of the Year.

“According to multiple sources, Green then went on to make it clear he’s been making plays for years,” Thompson said.

“He reminded Durant the Warriors were winning before Durant showed up so he wouldn’t stand for Durant talking to him as if he were a scrub. Green accused Durant of making the whole season about him even though he was going to leave after the season. Green let out his frustrations about how Durant has handled free agency — keeping his options open and keeping the story alive, consuming the Warriors and their season with talk of what Durant will do next.”

Thompson revealed that the original version of the heated exchange between the two Warriors superstars included Draymond Green calling Kevin Durant a “b*tch” multiple times. The Warriors’ management believes that Green’s words were too harsh, which made them decide to punish him with a one-game suspension and $120,000 fine.

The ongoing dispute between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green could shape up to be a bad thing for the Warriors, as it could give KD more reason to leave Golden State after the 2018-19 NBA season. Durant’s current contract with the Warriors has a player option that will enable him to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. One Warrior reportedly told Thompson that after what happened, there is “no way” Durant will return to Golden State for another season.

Since the 2018 NBA offseason, rumors and speculations are already circulating that Durant could leave the Warriors after winning his third NBA championship title and start a new journey somewhere else. If the Warriors fail to solve the rift between Durant and Green, it is highly likely that this will be the last season KD will wear the Warriors’ jersey.