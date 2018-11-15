Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Curvy Backside In Skin-Tight Pants

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out and about this week as she hit the gym wearing a skin-tight ensemble.

According to a November 14 report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was snapped by paparazzi heading to the gym in L.A. in this week. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked sporty as she strolled the streets.

Kourtney was seen wearing a pair of black skin-tight leggings, which showed off her curvy posterior. She also donned a trendy, black Adidas pullover and a pair of black Nike sneakers.

Kardashian had her long, dark hair pulled back into a classic ponytail, and sported a pair of trendy, dark sunglasses. The reality TV star also carried a black leather bag slung over her shoulder and held her phone in her hand.

Kourt was spotted out during a difficult time for her hometown of Calabasas. The people in the community and surrounding communities are fighting off the devastating Woolsey wildfire, which has claimed many lives and homes. Stars such as Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Gerard Butler, Mohamad Hadid, Kim Basinger, and others have all lost their homes in the tragedy.

Kourtney and her famous sisters, Kim and Khloe, as well as their mother, Kris Jenner, were all forced to evacuate their homes due to the flames.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian may be dealing with some personal drama as well. The mother-of-three is allegedly causing some suspicion about her relationship with former boyfriend and baby daddy, Scott Disick.

Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, allegedly thinks that Scott and Kourtney may be sleeping together.

“Sofia puts on a brave face in public, but she seems jealous as hell about Scott and Kourtney recently. People are worried that she’s losing her grip on the situation. [Sofia] heavily suspects that Scott and Kourt have been sleeping together and, while she’s able to put it out of her mind most of the time, sometimes it just consumes her,” a source stated, per Life & Style.

“Sofia confronted him about the situation, but he fobbed her off and just rolled his eyes. He really takes her for granted and gets upset when she tries to stick up for herself. Sofia’s starting to open her eyes more about how unreasonable Scott is, but ultimately, she’s still under his spell,” the source continued.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!