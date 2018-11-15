Julianne Hough Flaunts Toned Body In Skintight Grey Leggings On Instagram

Julianne Hough proclaimed a deep love for dancing in an Instagram post on Wednesday, where she showed off her moves and curves in skintight grey leggings on a beach.

In the caption of the photo, the former Dancing With The Stars judge and pro dancer shared how important dance has been in her life.

“When I’m dancing, I feel in-tune with my true self and I forget any self-doubts. I feel free and powerful in my own skin,” she wrote.

The photo looks like it’s from the same shoot as a photo that Hough posted about a week ago. While the recent photo was shot from behind, the previous one was hot in profile and shows Hough perched on one leg as the surf swirled around her.

“Trust your body. The body doesn’t lie,” one line of the caption read.

Both photos have accumulated thousands of likes. In the comments of her most recent post, Instagram users shared the ways they felt confident in response to her question in the caption.

“Little things like taking some extra time to take care of my hair, skin, and makeup while listening to my favorite songs can make a world of difference in my self-confidence,” one person wrote.

“I’ve always loved dancing. But was continuously told I was too tall to be a dancer. I’m 5ft 9. I eventually gave up and I started a family. Still love singing and dancing,” another commented.

Hough has been dancing for most of her life. As Biography notes, she began dancing in competitions at the age of 9 with her brother and fellow DWTS champion, Derek Hough. She won DWTS twice, in Season 4 and 5, alongside speed-skating champion Apolo Ohno and race car driver Helio Castroneves respectively. Hough became a judge on the show in 2014 but has since left to pursue other projects.

These days, she seems more interested in an acting career. After a lead role in Footloose(2011), she appeared in Rock of Ages, an on-screen adaptation of the longstanding Broadway musical. That hasn’t been her only role in Broadway adaptations, as she also played Sandy in Grease: Live in 2016.

Variety reports that Hough will play Jolene in a Netflix anthology series based on Dolly Parton’s hit songs. In the song named after her, Jolene is a seductress whom Parton begs to not take her man. The show, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, will portray Jolene as a free-spirited woman who dreams of leaving her small town to become a singer-songwriter.