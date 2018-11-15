Olivia Culpo Is Planning To Stay Single As She Walks 2018 CMA Awards Red Carpet

Olivia Culpo will be presenting the award for Vocal Group of the Year at the 2018 Country Music Awards, something the former Miss Universe is very excited for. However, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she revealed that she isn’t planning on meeting a new boyfriend while there.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura outside of the ceremony at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, the recently-single Culpo spoke about whether she had any interest in meeting some of the successful country music bachelor’s that were in attendance.

Culpo didn’t flinch at all, immediately replying, “No. For the record, no.”

Culpo and her longtime-boyfriend, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola, ended their relationship in October after pictures were released of her then-boyfriend snuggling up with sports reporter Bianca Peters on a beach in Miami. When the pictures hit the internet, Culpo was across the world for a photo shoot in Australia for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

While the 26-year-old model is still coping with the recent breakup, it is just as likely that she hasn’t found time for love due to her hectic modeling schedule.

“I have a Sports Illustrated event this weekend in Miami, then I’m going home [to Rhode Island] for Thanksgiving,” Culpo told Entertainment Tonight.

“Then I’m filming a new show in L.A., so a little bit of acting. Then I have another fashion line coming in a few months.”

While Culpo’s schedule has been moving non-stop, the model is so passionate about country music that she had to find some time to squeeze the Country Music Awards into her hectic schedule, saying that she was “so excited” when producers of the show called her about the opportunity to present the award.

When asked about her favorite country music artists, Culpo mentioned several popular bands.

“I am a country music nut! I love Old Dominion, I love Lady Antebellum, I love Florida Georgia Line. It’s so hard to choose [a favorite].”

While she has plenty of country music artists and bands that she likes, when she was asked which star she most wanted to take a selfie with, Culpo replied without any hesitation that “if Shania Twain were here, it’d be her. I’m obsessed.”

While Culpo was aware that Twain wouldn’t be in attendance for the show, the model also expressed her excitement about the opportunity to meet Chris Stapleton, saying, “That would be really cool!”