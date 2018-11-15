NBA Rumors: John Wall Could Form Pistons’ ‘Three-Headed Monster’ With Griffin And Drummond, Per ‘SB Nation’

Should the Pistons consider trading for John Wall if he becomes available?

The Detroit Pistons headed into the 2018-19 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the LeBron James-less Eastern Conference. However, though the Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer considered a serious threat, the Pistons will still be taking a rough road to reach the NBA Finals, especially with the emergence of Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

To strengthen their chance of sitting on the empty throne in the East, the Pistons should consider adding another superstar before the February NBA trade deadline. One of their potential trade targets is John Wall of the Washington Wizards. As the Wizards continue to struggle in the 2018-19 NBA season, rumors and speculations continue to swirl that they will consider making a huge roster shakeup.

Zach Lowe of ESPN believes that trading John Wall might be the Wizards’ only “get-out-of-jail card.” Kristian Windfield of SB Nation recently discussed potential landing spots for the superstar point guard where he mentioned the Pistons as his second most likely trade destination.

“The Pistons are in an interesting situation: They could use an All-Star point guard, but they won’t have cap space to sign a max free agent until 2020. Blake Griffin’s window is now, and Wall is a pick-and-roll maestro. Wall, Griffin and Andre Drummond could be a really nice three-headed monster, especially with three-and-D shooters on the wing. This one makes a little bit of sense, especially given the Pistons’ future payroll. Detroit reluctantly picks up the phone.”

The potential acquisition of John Wall will bury the Pistons deep in the luxury tax hell, especially with his massive contract extension that is set to kick in next season. However, it’s the type of risk the Pistons should be willing to take if they are serious about contending for the NBA championship title. Wall is currently in his prime and his arrival will undeniably improve the Pistons’ offense that currently ranks 16th in the league, scoring 105.7 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

In 13 games this season, John Wall is averaging 22.1 points, 8.2 assists, and 2.2 steals on 46.6 percent shooting from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the arc. To acquire him from the Wizards, Christopher Daniels of SB Nation’s Detroit Bad Boys suggested that the Pistons could explore a trade package including Reggie Jackson and Jon Leuer. They may also need to add future draft picks to make the offer more attractive to the Wizards.

As of now, there is no confirmation if the Wizards have a plan to part ways with John Wall this season. Expect more rumors to circulate before the February NBA trade deadline.