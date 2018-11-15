Carrie Underwood Shows Off Baby Bump On 2018 CMAs Red Carpet

Carrie Underwood isn’t shy about her pregnancy and her baby bump was on full display as she walked the red carpet at the 2018 Country Music Awards, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight.

As Underwood arrived on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, to host the 52nd edition of the biggest night in country music, the superstar wore a long-sleeve embroidered floral gown that suited her growing belly perfectly.

Underwood showed off her belly for the media, cradling her forthcoming child in some adorable photographs.

Underwood was joined on the red carpet by her husband, former hockey pro-Mike Fisher. The couple already shares a son together, 3-year-old Isaiah.

The “Cry Pretty” starlet recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how she was dealing with her second pregnancy.

Underwood described the difference between her second pregnancy and the first, saying, “It’s definitely different than the first time. When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms. I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it’s been really good.”

The country music star will be hosting the festivities with Brad Paisley for the eleventh consecutive year. It was a major moment during the 2014 edition when Paisley revealed the gender of Underwood’s baby.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

However, this time the co-host’s lips are sealed when it comes to the gender of Underwood’s second baby, as was previously reported by the Inquisitr.

While making an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, Underwood and Paisley revealed that Paisley has no opportunity to spill the beans like he infamously did in 2014, because she had not actually revealed the baby’s gender to the country music star.

When asked by hosts, Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts, Paisley revealed, “I think she’s taking great pains to not tell me! I mean, ’cause right now, I’m so in the dark… She knows better. I’ll blow it again.”

When the hosts went on to press Underwood for the big reveal, the former American Idol winner said, “I’m not telling Brad. I’m not even sure we’ve told all of our family and stuff.”

Underwood also spoke about her concerns that her dress would not fit as it came time to take the red carpet due to the ever-growing baby inside of her stomach, saying, “We will see if things zip. We had a fitting like a week ago and I don’t know if those things are going to fit me come Wednesday. So, we’ll see. I’m going to try.”

As the photos from the red carpet reveal, Underwood had nothing to worry about.