Disney Gives First Look At Ride Vehicles For ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Roller Coaster Coming To Epcot

This roller coaster is going to take you deep into the galaxy, and these vehicles are how you will get there.

It is going to be one of the longest indoor roller coasters in the entire world and it will reside in Epcot at Walt Disney World. The attraction will be themed after and based on the hit Marvel franchise called Guardians of the Galaxy, and there isn’t a whole lot known about it yet. The ride isn’t even set to open to the public until sometime in 2021, but Disney has now given guests a look at the ride vehicles they will be in to blast out into space.

On Wednesday, November 14, there was a huge revelation in the world of space travel coming to Epcot. Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Consumer Products, spoke to attendees at the IAAPA 2018 conference and unveiled a lot of new info for the Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, the roller coaster will indeed be one of the longest indoor attractions of its kind in the world. There will be a huge queue area, along with a launch that will jet guests directly into another building which is currently under construction at Epcot, and it is huge.

The queue building will actually be the old Universe of Energy pavilion, which closed down last year.

On Wednesday, Chapek revealed the ride vehicles for the yet-to-be-named Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster. A Twitter user named @AshleyLCarter1 tweeted out a pic, and they look pretty awesome.

JUST IN: The ride vehicle for Disney World's upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster has been revealed @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/MV9la3BQgJ — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) November 14, 2018

As reported by Attractions Magazine, the ride vehicles will offer a completely immersive experience as the world’s first “storytelling roller coaster.” The vehicles will feature a 360-degree spinning motion to point guests where they need to look and will also be fully motion-controlled.

Along with the reveal of what the ride vehicles will look like, Disney also gave a short video snippet to show how they will work. Checking out the video below, it is obvious that this roller coaster is truly going to be one-of-a-kind.

Whoa! Disney just gave a snippet of what the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy rollercoaster will look like. He described it as a story telling coaster, drawing a rider’s attention to the story portrayed. #epcot pic.twitter.com/N8eMluad5P — Caitlin Dineen (@CaitlinDineen) November 14, 2018

Chapek stated that Disney Imagineers have been looking more and more at making guests feel as if they aren’t just riding an attraction, but actually a part of it.

“Each individual cab will be programmed to direct your eye to the story happening around you. That means instead of whizzing by the action, you’ll be fully immersed in the story from the minute you launch.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster was also revealed to be Walt Disney World’s largest concrete pour ever. The building housing the attraction at Epcot is so large that you could actually fit four full Spaceship Earths inside of it. The ride vehicle reveal is huge for this new Marvel attraction, but it is only a small portion of what is to come before it opens in about three years for the 50th anniversary of WDW.