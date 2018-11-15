Donald Trump Claims Fraudulent Voters Disguise Themselves To Vote Again

President Donald Trump continues to make wide sweeping claims about voter fraud in the United States while making a push for the importance of voter IDs.

According to a Newsweek report, Trump claimed that people vote illegally after they initially vote. The president alleged that after casting one ballot, Democrats go to their cars and change into a disguise and go inside the polling place and vote again. Because of this practice, the president said, Republicans lost seats in the U.S. House of Representatives during the recent midterm elections.

“The Republicans don’t win, and that’s because of potentially illegal votes,” Trump said in an interview with the Daily Caller.

“When people get in line that have absolutely no right to vote and they go around in circles. Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again. Nobody takes anything. It’s really a disgrace what’s going on.”

In the same interview, Trump said that people who buy boxes of cereal in the grocery store must provide ID to do so, and he wants voters to give the same identification they provide for buy cereal.

“If you buy a box of cereal—you have a voter ID. They try to shame everybody by calling them racist or calling them something, anything they can think of when you say you want voter ID. But voter ID is a very important thing.”

It’s his second time to bring up buying a grocery item requiring an ID in the past few months. In an August rally, the president mentioned IDs for buying “groceries,” but his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said that he actually meant alcohol and not groceries when he made that comment.

Trump claims voter fraud is real because people can wear disguises https://t.co/afPYDCa1Zd pic.twitter.com/11T9cVdZdD — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) November 14, 2018

Part of the president’s ire has to do with the ongoing Florida recount in several key races. In fact, he called for authorities to fire embattled Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes. Snipes faces allegations of mishandling ballots during the election and recount phases. Both law enforcement and election observers reported no wrongdoing in Broward County.

Trump claimed multiple times over the weekend that Florida experienced widespread voter fraud. He said that “forged” ballots and “found” votes caused races to become closer than initial unofficial election night totals. An NBC News fact check of Trump’s claims on voter fraud in this election suggests that the president’s claims are completely unsubstantiated. The first counts that are “official” in Florida are those counted by noon on Saturday after a Tuesday election.

Last year, in an effort to prove that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally in the 2016 presidential election, Trump formed a voter fraud commission. Ultimately, the commision disbanded after finding no evidence of voter fraud in the United States.