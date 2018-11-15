Rollerblader Hit By Iggy Azalea’s Jeep In 2016 Sues The Rapper

Iggy Azalea is being sued by a rollerblader in West Hollywood because he claims she bears responsibility for an accident involving him and her Jeep. Azalea herself wasn’t driving the vehicle in question on the date of the incident, which happened in November 2016, according to Page Six.

The person suing Azalea is a man named Jeffrey Linett, who was rollerblading in West Hollywood when he says the vehicle ran into him. The driver of the 2015 Jeep Wrangler was Ayoub Kharbouch, the younger brother of Azalea’s now ex-boyfriend, French Montana. In addition to suing Azalea, Linett is also suing Kharbouch.

Linett alleges in his suit that he was struck by the vehicle by Kharbouch because he was being an inattentive driver. Kharbouch was allegedly using Snapchat while driving the Jeep, Linett stated in his litigation.

Linett is suing for unspecified damages but is also seeking out claims related to emotional and physical damages due to the accident.

While it might sound unusual that Azalea is being sued even if she wasn’t driving the Jeep, the lawsuit explained why this was the case. Because she was the owner, and her name was on the registration of the vehicle, she bears at least partial responsibility for allowing the alleged negligent driver Kharbouch to use her Jeep, which ultimately led to the accident, Linett’s suit states.

Azalea may not be directly responsible for the accident, but the law is pretty clear on who bears responsibility in the event a person’s car is involved in an incident, even if that person isn’t in the car itself. According to esurance.com, liability for an accident follows the car, not the driver.

This is turning out to be a pretty scary week for Azalea, although other aspects of the past seven days have probably been on her mind more. As a previous report from the Inquisitr noted, Azalea’s Southern California home was threatened by wildfires damaging untold numbers of people’s houses in the area.

Azalea shared an Instagram story of the fire that she could see from her home, expressing concern in her post that the fires are in “[her] backyard right now.” She also shared a message to her followers on Twitter.

“Iam [sic] genuinely concerned about my home burning down it’s right on the canyon in calabasas and I can’t get home to any of my things right now.”

The following day, she gave her fans an update on a separate tweet.