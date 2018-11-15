‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Rey’s Feelings For Sharon Grow Despite Mia’s Return

Surprising new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that married Rey has real feelings for Sharon even though he’s investigating her for killing J.T. and helping with the cover-up.

Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) wife Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) recently showed up in Genoa City after the couple had been estranged for a while. According to recent Inquisitr Y&R spoilers, Mia and Rey’s separation has something to do with the fact that she had an affair with Rey’s brother, Arturo (Jason Canela). Now she’s back and ready to patch things up with Rey, but she arrived shortly after Rey and Sharon (Sharon Case) crossed the line with a kiss, and his feelings for Sharon are real.

Rey portrayer, Jordi Vilasuso, told Soaps In Depth, “The more that Rey has gotten to know Sharon, the more he likes her. She’s obviously beautiful — so there’s definitely an attraction there — but he’s found that she’s beautiful on the inside, too. He’s starting to have a really deep admiration for Sharon in addition to the attraction.”

In addition to Mia’s arrival, another potential barrier to their relationship is Sharon’s big secret with the Fab Four — Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Rey is investigating J.T.’s murder, and he suspects that several of the women are somehow involved in it. Deep down Sharon realizes that he’s a few clues away from busting her, and there is this worry that perhaps Rey is merely getting close to her to solve the case, and Rey wonders if Sharon is trying to throw him off the trail.

“It’s very interesting because they are playing this cat-and-mouse game with each other,” Vilasuso mused.

“There are moments of attraction and admiration, but at the same time, underneath it all, there is the question, ‘Is she really playing me here?’ Rey knows that Sharon is smart, but I believe that he thinks he has the ball in this game.”

Some part of Rey hopes that Sharon will fess up to the crimes so that they can move forward without that hanging over their heads. Of course, if she did that, then Sharon would have to deal with whatever punishment results from her part in the cover-up, which may not leave any time for a relationship.

According to Vilasuso, “Rey is super passionate about his job. But he’s walking a tricky line. We’ll see what happens,” when the truth about J.T.’s murder finally comes out for everybody in Genoa City to know. Even if Sharon escapes prison time, the couple still has Mia to deal with, and she doesn’t seem like she’s going anywhere anytime soon.