Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Rock Similar Hairstyles To Prince Charles’ 70th Birthday Dinner

Meghan Markle’s signature style may be rubbing off on her sister-in-law Kate Middleton– or is it the other way around? Page Six reports that both Duchesses were seen wearing similar hairstyles i.e. slightly tousled updos to Prince Charles’ 70th birthday dinner.

The similarities did not end there as the style of earrings that they wore seemed inspired by the other. Page Six notes that both Meghan and Kate wore sparkly drop down earrings to the celebration. Meghan previously wore her pair to the state dinner in Fiji. At the time, Kensington Place said that the diamond earrings had been borrowed but they did not share the name of the source. Kate’s earrings were pear-shaped unlike Meghan’s.

Despite the similarities between their hairstyles and earrings, their dresses could not have been any more different. According to Page Six, Duchess Meghan wore a black dress that featured the bateau neckline that’s become something of a staple in her wardrobe. Duchess Kate, on the other hand, chose to wear a ruffled pink dress with a one-shouldered neckline.

This isn’t the first time that it’s appeared that Meghan and Kate might be drawing from similar style inspirations. The two royal wives previously wore almost identical blue suede pumps to the Commonwealth Day ceremony at Westminster Abbey earlier this year. Although the shoes look almost the same, Hello! Magazine reveals that Meghan’s were designed by Manolo Blahnik while Kate’s were most likely by designer Gianvito Rossi. Kate reportedly has more than one pair of this design and has worn them several times in the past.

We see them rollin', we hatin' because they're on their way to one of the biggest parties of the year: Prince Charles' 70th birthday bash. https://t.co/eWeDsY4uo6 pic.twitter.com/7ZxdhvcMa1 — E! News (@enews) November 15, 2018

As Hello notes, Kate and Meghan also wore similarly colored dresses when they spoke on a panel alongside their husband for The Royal Foundation. Kate wore a dress by British brand Seraphine while Meghan wore a design by American designer Jason Wu.

Prince Charles 70th birthday dinner was held at Buckingham Palace on November 14. The Guardian reports that his mother, Queen Elizabeth, made a speech in tribute to him

“It is a privilege for any mother to be able to propose a toast to her son on his 70th birthday,” she said. “It means that you have lived long enough to see your child grow up.

She then used a comparison that seems like a nod to the Prince’s commitment to environmental causes.

“It is rather like – to use an analogy I am certain will find favor – planting a tree and being able to watch it grow,” the monarch added.