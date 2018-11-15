‘RHOBH’ Season 9: Lisa Vanderpump Only Filmed On A Few Occasions, Plus Get Details On Premiere Date

Lisa Vanderpump may be featured only as a guest star during 'RHOBH' Season 9.

Lisa Vanderpump may be ready to put an end to her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In fact, according to a new report, she may have already done so.

Although Vanderpump began filming a full-time role with her co-stars for Season 9 over the summer, E! News told readers on November 14 that Vanderpump didn’t appear on the show for the whole season and will likely not return to the reality series next year.

“Lisa will appear in the majority of episodes this season,” a production source explained.

“She has not been filming at every event, but fans can expect to see her throughout.”

According to the insider, Vanderpump’s appearance in the “majority” of the upcoming episodes will likely be quite minimal as she only filmed “on a few occasions” during the beginning part of the ninth season. As for the rest of the season, the insider said Vanderpump was “absent” and refusing to film at all.

“Her interactions with the ladies have been solely negative. Lisa has still not returned to filming and as of now has no plan to. It’s too far gone, and Lisa agrees that she shouldn’t return at this point,” the source explained.

If Lisa Vanderpump does choose to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the series’ ninth season, her co-stars reportedly won’t miss her.

“The rest of the cast is over her,” another source said.

Last month, during an interview with E! News, Lisa Vanderpump said she’s been “more emotional” in the months since her brother Mark’s tragic death. As some may have heard, Mark died of an apparent drug overdose in May and Vanderpump honored his memory with a photo on Instagram a short time later.

“I think a lot of people who follow me and know me know that this year has been much more challenging for me than a normal year,” she said at the time.

“I have done 320 episodes of reality television. This year, there were certain things that felt very different to me. I’m not having a go at anybody, I never do, because it’s not who I want to be, it’s not who I want to be. I want to focus on things for the greater good and carry on doing what we’re doing and try to enjoy my life.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 will air sometime early next year on Bravo TV but a date has not yet been set.