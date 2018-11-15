‘Game Of Thrones’ Final Season Information Regulated By Ultra-Strict Security Measures

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones has such strict security measures around it that the plot is almost as secure as the gold inside the Fort Knox vault.

According to a report from CNET, no part of the Season 8 script was written down, as paper is too easy to photograph and copy. All the actors and necessary parties were given digital copies of the script on iPads.

“Not a lot of paper on the set — like none,” says director David Nutter.

Nutter recently answered fan questions on Reddit about the final season and promised epic drama and a “spectacular” ending for the series.

Season 7 of the hit HBO show was plagued with leaks, so Season 8 security has been more intense than ever. For starters, access to all scripts is severely limited. The script for the very last episode of the show is being given extra security measures of its own, according to Unilad.

In an interview last summer, Joe Dempsie, who will be returning for Season 8 as Gendry, said he’s “never laid eyes on a shooting schedule,” according to Marie Claire.

Game of Thrones will return in April 2019, it has been confirmed. This is not a drill, people. pic.twitter.com/h8f2dIspue — Sunday Times Style (@TheSTStyle) November 14, 2018

Other spoilers for the show are, understandably, much harder to come by.

“Your filming details are on a need-to-know basis,” says Dempsie.

“You don’t get hard copies of scripts…they are all on this special app. Which are triple locked.”

The stars also can’t take the scripts home with them, according to Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos Seaworth on the series. When he got all the scripts for the final season, he couldn’t actually access them.

“I can’t open them because of all the security,” Cunningham told News.

Also, no one in the cast actually knows how the show ends.

“They’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really knows what happens,” said Cunningham of the filming.

Even if you do hear leaks and spoilers before the April release of the show, take them with a grain of salt. Your spoilers may come from a scene that’s not even going to appear in the final version of the series.

HBO has not released an official date in April for the show to air, but April 7 is a good bet. The show has always aired on Sunday, and April 7 is the first Sunday of the month. The eighth and last season of Game of Thrones will consist of six episodes, each longer than 60 minutes in length, as reported by the Inquisitr.