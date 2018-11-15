Queen Elizabeth Offers A Toast To Prince Charles For His 70th Birthday

As Prince Charles continues his birthday celebrations as the future king turns 70, he received a heartwarming gift from his mother Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

During Charles’ big 70th birthday bash at Buckingham Palace, the woman known as Her Royal Majesty delivered a toast that paid tribute to her son and was nothing short of adorable.

Elizabeth said in her speech, “It is a privilege for any mother to be able to propose a toast to her son on his 70th birthday. It means that you have lived long enough to see your child grow up. It is rather like — to use an analogy I am certain will find favor — planting a tree and being able to watch it grow.”

As the Queen continued, she counted herself lucky to be able to have lived long enough to see her son turn 70, saying, “My mother saw me turn 70, of course. And she was heard to observe that 70 is exactly the age when the number of candles on your cake finally exceeds the amount of breath you have to blow them out. Over his 70 years, Philip and I have seen Charles become a champion of conservation and the arts, a great charitable leader — a dedicated and respected heir to the throne to stand comparison with any in history — and a wonderful father.”

Elizabeth went on to continue to compliment her son, describing Charles as “passionate and creative.”

The Queen wrapped up her speech with a bow suited for a Royal, telling Charles, “So this toast is to wish a happy birthday to my son, in every respect a duchy original. To you, Charles. To the Prince of Wales.”

The past few days have seen a massive amount of tributes and praise roll in for Charles as the Monarch turned 70. On Wednesday, the official Instagram of Prince Charles released a video of their own full of pictures from the life of the Prince of Wales, as was previously covered by the Inquisitr.

The photo reel posted drew a lot of attention due to its inclusion of Charles’ deceased ex-wife Diana, posting a photo of the couple together alongside their children Harry and William. The image used was from the Royal Yacht Britannia in Venice when the family went on a royal tour of Italy in May 1985.

The photos also included more images of Charles and his children, as well as some with his current wife Camilla Parker Bowles.