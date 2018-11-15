Chrissy Teigen Says She Would ‘Throw Up’ If She Ever Met Donald Trump

Teigen has had some harsh words for Trump over the years.

The outspoken Chrissy Teigen has never shied away from voicing how she feels about President Donald Trump, and she wouldn’t even be able to save face in person either, People is reporting. The model was asked about potentially meeting Trump face to face while walking on the carpet at the 2018 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday, November 12. Teigen shared why that could never happen.

“No, I would never. I would never. Never. I just can’t,” she said.

“I think I would throw up in my mouth. I don’t even know how — it’s just not possible for me. It’s broken the lines of ‘Let’s bring the parties together.’ It’s far past that now. He’s a terrible human being.”

Teigen has made her distaste for Trump very clear over the years, especially via social media. She shared that Trump finally blocked her Twitter account in July 2017. Teigen expressed surprise that it took him that long to block her, as her hatred for him spans almost a decade.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Teigen said of Trump blocking her.

“I have been very anti-Trump since The Apprentice, like when it first started, so it didn’t start during the presidency like everyone thinks. This goes pretty deep. And I don’t even follow him so I’m definitely fine being blocked. There’s just this part of me that’s so happy that he had to actually do that. It’s just funny.”

well well well we meet again @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/WajEXiAQVi — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 23, 2018

Chrissy Teigen on meeting Trump: "I would throw up in my mouth" https://t.co/mkzu7qIrhv pic.twitter.com/634AnsqayH — The Hill (@thehill) November 13, 2018

While Teigen is regarded as a social media queen of sorts, she’s not just all talk. She’s taken action to stand up for what she believes in as well. On Trump’s 72nd birthday, Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, decided to commemorate the event by donating $288,000 to the ACLU. She explained that the donation was $72,000 on behalf of each member of her family: herself, Legend, and their two children. She was especially inspired to donate to help the refugees being separated from their family due to “the inhumane policies of the Trump administration.” She finished her statement with a cheeky “Make Donald Trump’s Birthday Great Again.”

Later in June, Teigen took her son Miles to a protest, where she spoke on the separation of families at the border. Though Teigen voicing her opinions has garnered her some backlash, she just so happens to be the “queen of clapbacks,” as many media outlets have dubbed her. When someone sends her a nasty tweet, she always has the perfect insult to throw back at them. Overall, though, it seems like her outspokenness is paying off.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Teigen actually won the Glamour “Women of The Year” award. Her husband presented the award to her and gave a speech beforehand, where he cited her authentic and personal social media presence as a contributing factor to her popularity.

It’s apparent that Teigen refuses to hold back — both on Twitter and in interviews.