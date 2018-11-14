Lisa Storie-Avenatti Pictures: Estranged Wife Of Michael Avenatti Gets Viral Attention After His Arrest

The lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels was arrested by LAPD on Wednesday.

Lisa Storie-Avenatti had been largely a footnote in brash and media-friendly lawyer Michael Avenatti’s battles with Donald Trump, but now she has gained viral attention after her estranged husband’s arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

On Wednesday afternoon, Michael Avenatti was arrested by Los Angeles police for allegedly striking his estranged wife. As TMZ reported, the two had a confrontation that led to Lisa Storie-Avenatti running from her apartment building and Michael Avenatti chasing her back inside while yelling, “She hit me first.”

While Michael Avenatti gained fame by representing adult film star Stormy Daniels as she made allegations of an affair with Donald Trump and shared the sordid details, it was now Avenatti’s private life making headlines. Many took to the internet to learn about Lisa Storie-Avenatti and pictures of her went viral on social media.

Storie-Avenatti is no stranger to the spotlight herself. According to her LinkedIn, she is the founder and CEO of the luxury brand Ikaria Resort Wear and has a reported net worth of $20 million.

This was not the first time that Lisa Storie-Avenatti had been in the news. She filed for divorce back in December, and in May she filed court documents claiming her estranged husband was “emotionally abusive” and “angry and vindictive.”

As Fox News reported, she had filed an order asking that he be barred from entering their residence, saying she feared he could become violent.

Oh my, ⁦⁦@MichaelAvenatti⁩ has some explaining meanwhile this is his ex wife who allegedly was a victim of domestic violence. #basta https://t.co/1YTuAqnIcz — Moi. (@VitaBrevisBebe) November 14, 2018

“The purpose of these exclusion / exclusive use orders is intended to prevent acts of domestic violence and to provide for a separation of the persons involved for a period sufficient to enable them to seek a resolution of the cause of the violence,” court records noted.

At the time, Michael Avenatti tried to shy away from media attention regarding his private life and pushed back against her requests for information about his finances, claiming that some of his wife’s court requests were covered by attorney-client privilege. Avenatti also wrote an email to Fox News claiming that their story about his divorce proceedings was an “attempt to discredit me and distract away from the serious legal issues surrounding Mr. Trump.”

Lisa Storie-Avenatti was not charged in Wednesday’s incident.