Lisa Storie-Avenatti Pictures: Estranged Wife Of Michael Avenatti Gets Viral Attention After His Arrest

Michael Avenatti's wife was misidentified as the woman he allegedly hit, and isn't happy about it.

Lisa Storie-Avenatti had been largely a footnote in brash and media-friendly lawyer Michael Avenatti’s battles with Donald Trump, but now his arrest has gotten her some viral attention — which appears to be mistaken.

On Wednesday afternoon, Michael Avenatti was arrested by Los Angeles police for allegedly striking his estranged wife. TMZ originally that the allegation claimed Michael struck his estranged wife, leaving her face bruised. But TMZ later changed its reporting, saying it was not Lisa Storie-Avenatti involved in the alleged domestic violence incident.

This led Lisa to speak out, telling CNN reporter MJ Lee that the story was “a lie” and that she doesn’t believe Michael would be capable of such an attack

“I haven’t see Michael in months. It’s a complete fabrication. It’s a lie. It’s all a lie,” she said. “Bruises on my face? It is insanity. He wouldn’t hit anybody. Especially a woman. He’s got two daughters”

The original reporting had cast a spotlight on Lisa Storie-Avenatti, with many taking to the internet to learn about her. Pictures of Storie-Avenatti also went viral on social media.

Michael Avenatti and Lisa Storie-Avenatti were married in 2011 and together until she filed for divorce at the end of 2017. It was the second marriage for Michael Avenatti.

Lisa Storie-Avenatti is no stranger to the spotlight. According to her LinkedIn, she is the founder and CEO of the luxury brand Ikaria Resort Wear and has a reported net worth of $20 million.

This was not the first time that the Michael and Lisa Storie-Avenatti’s relationship troubles had been in the news. She filed for divorce back in December, and in May she filed court documents claiming her estranged husband was “emotionally abusive” and “angry and vindictive.”

As Fox News reported, she had filed an order asking that he be barred from entering their residence, saying she feared he could become violent.

Oh my, ⁦⁦@MichaelAvenatti⁩ has some explaining meanwhile this is his ex wife who allegedly was a victim of domestic violence. #basta https://t.co/1YTuAqnIcz — Moi. (@VitaBrevisBebe) November 14, 2018

“The purpose of these exclusion / exclusive use orders is intended to prevent acts of domestic violence and to provide for a separation of the persons involved for a period sufficient to enable them to seek a resolution of the cause of the violence,” court records noted.

At the time, Michael Avenatti tried to shy away from media attention regarding his private life and pushed back against her requests for information about his finances, claiming that some of his wife’s court requests were covered by attorney-client privilege. Avenatti also wrote an email to Fox News claiming that their story about his divorce proceedings was an “attempt to discredit me and distract away from the serious legal issues surrounding Mr. Trump.”

Lisa Storie-Avenatti said on Wednesday that she was never a victim of violence during the relationship and never knew Michael Avenatti to be violent with anyone.