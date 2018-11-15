Vanessa Marcil Says Brian Austin Green Emptied Out Their Son’s Bedroom, Gave Away His Cat Without Telling Him

The former 'Beverly Hills 90210' star claims her ex is an absentee dad to their teen son.

Vanessa Marcil is giving more details about Brian Austin Green’s complicated relationship with their son, Kassius. After alleging that her ex has “completely cut out” their 16-year-old son from his new life with wife Megan Fox, the actress elaborated on the messy situation in the comments section of her recent Instagram posts.

According to Page Six, Marcil responded to a fan’s comment about the family drama, claiming Green and Fox “threw out” Kassius’ room at their home.

“Kass no longer has a bedroom at their house starting 5 years ago. He hasn’t ever seen Megan again or met his youngest brother. He’s not allowed to know where they live anymore. Isn’t invited to see them on holidays. Not even Father’s Day. They threw out his entire room and gave away his cat without Kass knowing.”

Marcil, who met her ex when they worked together on Beverly Hills 90210 in the late 1990s, went on to claim that Green only sees his teen son when there is a professional photographer present, a distraction that makes things even more confusing for Kassius.

“He has seen his dad in passing in public places including seeing him in Mexico where his dad was doing a public appearance for money at that hotel. His dad had a professional photographer there from the hotel take a pic of them. He has been completely cut out of his family’s lives. Seeing his dad in public sometimes with a photographer present is not being in their lives….This is actually even more painful for him. The pretending.”

Marcil acknowledged that she shares 50/50 custody with Green, but has never asked him for child support. The Las Vegas star also explains that her ex “has given up his 50 percent and only sees Kass in passing and only alone without his wife and kids.”

In her original Instagram post, Marcil revealed that Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox cut Kassius out of their lives five years ago, when the boy was just 11-years-old. The former General Hospital star said Green and his son have seen each other only in passing since 2013, claiming that they have only been “at the same wedding, same resort, and same play a few times in passing, and [for] a few 60-minute lunches.”

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Vanessa Marcil alleges that the trouble started after Green and Fox requested and were denied full custody of Kassius. Marcil said the teen has never met his 2-year-old brother, Journey, and has no relationship with Fox and Green’s other two children.

Vanessa Marcil revealed that she previously never spoke publicly about her nasty custody battle with Brian Austin Green because she wanted to protect Kassius from the media, but she added that her son is “heartbroken” that his dad cut him out of his life.