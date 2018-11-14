Archaeologists Discover 2,100-Year-Old Miniature Terracotta Warriors Watching Over A Site In China

The miniature terracotta warriors that have been discovered at the Chinese site contain musicians, chariots, watchtowers, infantry and cavalry.

Archaeologists were recently stunned when they discovered hundreds of miniature terracotta warriors that had been quietly and secretly guarding an ancient Chinese site for the past 2,100 years.

As Live Science reported, amongst this carefully hidden army were terracotta statues of cavalry, infantry, watchtowers, chariots, and even musicians. The miniature pieces were found to very much resemble the Terracotta Army, which was fashioned especially for China’s first emperor, Qin Shi Huang,

After examining the new terracotta warriors found at the Chinese site, archaeologists have determined that the pit they were found in was almost certainly built just a century after the famous Terracotta Army. When glancing at the southern area of the Chinese pit, archaeologists found both chariots and cavalry and also discovered watchtowers that were approximately 55 inches in height here.

Directly in the center of the pit, there were 300 infantrymen standing sternly in the formation of a square, while in the far northern corner there was a breathtaking miniature pavilion that held serenading musicians.

In their new study on the miniature terracotta warriors, archaeologists explained that the Chinese pit is almost certainly a burial site.

“The form and scale of the pit suggest that it accompanies a large burial site. The vehicles, cavalry and infantry in square formation were reserved for burials of the monarchs or meritorious officials or princes.”

After a careful examination of the size of Chinese pit, as well as its location, archaeologists believe that it was most likely constructed for Liu Hong, who was once a prince of Qi, and also the son of Emperor Wu, who ruled this area between 14 and 87 BC.

“Textual sources record that Liu Hong was installed as the prince of Qi when he was quite young, and he unfortunately died early, without any heir.”

According to the new study, archaeologists noted that if this ancient pit was to truly keep the emperor’s son safe with its many miniature terracotta figures, then there should also be a tomb in the general vicinity.

“There are possibly architectural remains or a path leading from the pit, but there is no way to explore the main burial chamber.”

However, the study also describes how there was once reported to be a massive earthen mound in the area, which was approximately 13 feet tall. Unfortunately, construction workers completely flattened what may have been the burial chamber.

“Sometime in the 1960s or 1970s, workers removed the earth and flattened the area in order to widen the Jiaonan-Jinan Railway.”

The new study which discusses the stunning find of hundreds of miniature terracotta warriors at a Chinese site has been published in Chinese Cultural Relics.