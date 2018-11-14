‘A Star Is Born’: Sneaking Into A Local Multiplex Lady Gaga Reveals Why She Couldn’t Watch To The End

Lady Gaga sneaks into a local theater to watch 'A Star Is Born' but can't stay all the way to the end.

A Star Is Born has been a hit for singer Lady Gaga. Starring in the movie as female lead Ally, Gaga recently admitted that she sneaked into a local theater to watch the movie.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the 2018 movie A Star Is Born. In particular, it reveals the ending of this movie. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed the latest adaptation of A Star Is Born and wish to avoid spoilers.

According to an interview Lady Gaga did with Variety, the singer recently decided to watch her new movie the same way as everyone else. After purchasing a ticket for A Star Is Born at a local multiplex — although she didn’t reveal which one — Gaga then watched the movie. However, she did reveal that she found she couldn’t stay until the very end of the movie.

“Yeah, I snuck in,” she said in the interview. “I sat through most of it.”

While some might suspect Lady Gaga left early to avoid detection by fans when the movie ended and the lights turned on, Gaga’s reason for leaving is much sadder than that.

“I had to remove myself before the end. The film moves me so deeply. I feel so entrenched in the character that the second half of the film — without revealing what happens — is so emotional and tragic. I have to take myself out of it.”

Lady Gaga only wants to win for one reason: "Because I want that kid who feels like me, that misfit or outcast that didn't belong, to win. The reward for me is that this movie is a win for them"

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, A Star Is Born has a very tragic ending, something which hasn’t changed across all adaptations of the movie. Even though the movie network toyed with the idea of alternative endings, the fact remained the same, as one of the lead characters dies in the end.

And, as Lady Gaga pointed out, this movie has affected her deeply, suspecting her character will stay with her for good now.

“I feel Ally inside of me,” Gaga revealed to Variety.

“I wonder how long she’ll stay. Or if she’ll be in there forever.”

A Star Is Born is the most recent adaptation of this classic movie. Released originally in 1937, it starred Janet Gaynor and Fredric March. The movie then got its first remake in 1954, where Judy Garland and James Mason were cast as the lead characters. In 1976, Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson reprised these roles, then Bollywood decided to make their own adaptation earlier this decade. Aashiqui 2 (English title: Romance 2) was released in 2013 and was considered a success in that market.