Jessie J Opens Up About Fertility Issues At Concert: ‘It Can’t Be Something That Defines Us’

Jessie J is getting really candid as of late.

According to People, the 30-year-old recently opened up to a packed crowd at her Rose Tour concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall, confessing that she is unfortunately unable to have children of her own, something that she was told by doctors four years ago.

It all started when the singer was announcing her hit “Four Letter Word,” a song that is written about a woman who is struggling to have a baby. It was then that James told the crowd of her own fertility issues but made sure that they knew that it wasn’t for sympathy.

“I don’t tell you guys for sympathy because I’m one of millions of women and men that have gone through this and will go through this.”

“It can’t be something that defines us but I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to in that moment when it gets really hard,” the songstress confessed. “So if you’ve ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it or have lost a child, then please know you’re not alone in your pain and I’m thinking of you when I sing this song.”

And the singer’s confession comes just after she and actor Channing Tatum seemed to officially confirm their romance on social media. As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the pair seem to be opening up to the public about their newfound love. For starters, last week, Jessie had fans going wild after she started uploading pictures of Channing’s performance in his Magic Mike Live show in London. Jessie also included a sweet caption along with a series of emojis.

“Congratulations @channingtatum What a show…. Ladies and Gentlemen you don’t want to miss this.”

Then, Tatum returned the favor to his new leading lady, sharing a photo from her concert and gushing over her talent. In the caption of the image, the actor says that Jessie absolutely poured her heart out during her show and said that whoever was lucky enough to be there had witnessed something that was “truly special.”

The pair have reportedly been dating for a few months now but it wasn’t until October that public rumors started swirling about the couple after they were spotted mini-golfing together. The rumors continued when Tatum was spotted at a few of Jessie’s concerts.

Back in April, it was announced Channing and his wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum would be splitting after eight years of marriage. According to People, the couple issued a joint statement letting fans know that they have been “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” while noting that there was no big drama, things just didn’t work out. The two are now working on co-parenting their only child, Everly.