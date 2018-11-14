Tammy Hembrow Goes Topless, Flaunts Sexy Figure In Latest Instagram Post

Australian fitness model Tammy Hembrow wanted to make a splash in her latest Instagram post and it seems she decided that going topless was a killer strategy to utilize. Hembrow regularly posts photos showing her in tiny bikinis or curve-hugging workout wear, but this latest one might go down as one of her most popular.

In recent days, Tammy Hembrow has mostly been posting photos showing her with her kids visiting Disneyland, having a blast. She rarely goes too long without sharing something racy, though, and on Wednesday she went all-out. Hembrow had an announcement to make to her Los Angeles friends and her strategy quickly generated a lot of buzz.

Tammy wrote in a new Instagram post about how she would be appearing in Glendale, California later this week and she encouraged everybody to stop by to see her. As a way of ensuring her post got noticed, Hembrow shared a selfie showing her topless, wearing just a pair of jeans.

Hembrow donned a pair of Good American jeans that fit her curves perfectly. They showed off Tammy’s curvy booty and tiny waist, and she was standing just so to ensure all of her best angles were caught by the camera.

The fitness model had her blonde hair handing down her back and she was standing at her side, looking at the camera over one shoulder. Hembrow was completely topless, angling one arm over her breasts to cover just what she had to while leaving a tease of underboob and showcasing her enviable abs. A tattoo she has under her breast can be seen in the photo as well.

In addition to her sexy topless photo, Hembrow posted a photo to her Instagram Stories showing her in a set of her Saski Collection workout wear and this picture flaunted all of her best assets as well. Tammy wore a pink sports bra and short pink workout shorts and this outfit worked well to once again show off her curvy derriere and slim waist.

It looks like the shorts are the Saski Seamless Heather Pink Booty Shorts, and on Hembrow, they certainly are all about the booty. Tammy paired the booty shorts with a matching Seamless Heather Pink Sports Bra that is designed to work with the wearer’s curves, and they were perfection on this Instagram star.

Tammy Hembrow has built up a following of nearly 9 million fans on Instagram, and it does look as if this topless teaser post is quickly going viral. In a mere 20 minutes, it had nearly 100,000 likes and more than 400 comments from fans who thought she looked absolutely stunning. The Australian fitness model has had a busy week in Los Angeles juggling business projects and fun with her two kids and it sounds like she’ll have plenty more to share as the week continues.