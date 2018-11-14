Donald Trump Reportedly Snapped At Theresa May When She Called To Congratulate Him About Midterm Elections

Donald Trump was in a sour mood and snapped at British Prime Minister Theresa May when she called to congratulate him about the Republican Party’s showing in midterm elections, a new report claims.

Trump had bragged publicly about his party’s success in midterms despite losing control of the House of Representatives, saying that his own campaigning was the deciding factor for a number of at-risk Republicans in both the House and Senate. But when May called him to offer her own congratulations, Trump was in no mood to hear it, the Washington Post reported.

The report claimed that Trump snapped at Theresa May and berated her for not doing enough to contain Iran. The United States had pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal earlier this year but other nations, including the U.K., remained in the agreement. This reportedly displeased Trump, who has claimed without evidence that Iran is violating the terms of the deal.

Furthermore, Trump also laid into Theresa May about Brexit negotiations and said he believed European trade deals with the United States were unfair, per the Washington Post.

Since the midterm elections that ushered in a wave of Democrats and were widely seen as a rebuke of Trump’s policies and agenda, the president has had a series of testy exchanges. Days after the election, he got into a heated exchange with CNN correspondent Jim Acosta at a rare presidential press conference and ended up taking away Acosta’s press credentials.

Last weekend, Trump traveled to France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, but shortly after arriving, he took to Twitter to criticize his French hosts. Trump blasted French President Emmanuel Macron for his suggestion that the European Union create an army to guard against outside threats, including Russia and the United States.

Trump continued that thread this week, writing a tweet that appeared to suggest that France could be invaded by Germany.

“Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China, and Russia,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday (via CNN).

“But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two – How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not!”

Emmanuel Macron fired back on Wednesday, saying that Donald Trump lacked “common decency” for the criticism and especially the timing. Trump fired off the tweet suggesting a potential invasion of France on the third anniversary of a terrorist attack in Paris that left 130 people dead.