Ryan Edwards’ Wife Shares Quote About ‘Getting Help’ On Instagram As He Enters Rehab On ‘Teen Mom OG’

Mackenzie Standifer posted a Ben Affleck quote on Instagram on Monday.

Ryan Edwards’ wife posted a telling quote about recovery from Ben Affleck on Instagram on Monday night as the new episode of Teen Mom OG featured the father of two entering rehab for a second time.

“I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who need help but is afraid to take the first step,” read the Affleck quote Mackenzie Standifer shared.

As fans may know, Affleck has been struggling with substance abuse for some time and was recently in rehab.

As for Edwards, he’s also been struggling for a while and after a brief stint in rehab last May, he reportedly entered into a second rehab stint over the summer amid filming on the eighth season of Teen Mom OG.

During his latest visit to get treatment, Standifer gave birth to his second son but judging by the looks of things, he was not able to attend the birth and hasn’t yet left rehab. Although he may have met his son by now, following the child’s October birth, there has been no photo evidence of any such event happening.

Below is a photo Mackenzie Standifer shared while celebrating Halloween with her new baby and Ryan Edwards’ older son Bentley.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer announced they would not be featured on the eighth season of Teen Mom OG in July but weeks ago, Standifer was featured on an episode.

At the time they announced their exit, Edwards and Standifer both claimed MTV was refusing to show his life in a positive light and claimed they didn’t want to show Edwards in recovery.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer explained to E! News.

“But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

“They didn’t want to see another recovering addict storyline. So they’re writing us out of the show right now and making it seem like we dipped out on our baby, on Bentley and on everyone. And that’s just not the case,” she added.

Edwards also spoke to the outlet and suggested Maci Bookout had lied and said he wasn’t sober.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.