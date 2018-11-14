Could AMC Use ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ To Help Fill In The Gaps Of ‘The Walking Dead’s’ Time Jump?

If Morgan decides to return to Alexandria, it would give AMC the option of showing events not seen in the time jump.

Just when fans got excited that Fear the Walking Dead had caught up to The Walking Dead‘s current timeline, AMC go and jump The Walking Dead forward another six years. However, could this time jump be a way to show events unfolding in The Walking Dead but on Fear the Walking Dead instead?

With Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) bowing out of The Walking Dead in Episode 5 of Season 9, AMC decided to include a six-year time jump which saw the communities moving on from the loss of this main character. However, in the previous season of Fear the Walking Dead, the show had just caught up to the Season 8 timeline of The Walking Dead. This allowed Morgan (Lennie James) to crossover between the two programs.

However, now with a new and much larger time jump, there is a theory that AMC will use Fear the Walking Dead as a way to show events from The Walking Dead that occurred within the six-year time jump.

As has already been hinted at in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 9, something big has occurred during the time jump with Michonne (Danai Gurira) alluding to an “event.” While, normally, in The Walking Dead, these sorts of changes in time would see AMC delving into a backstory episode to help catch the viewers up to speed on what happened.

However, as Fansided points out, Fear the Walking Dead would be the perfect medium to show events in the six-year time jump rather than bogging down The Walking Dead with backstory.

So, how does that work?

Considering Morgan has already see-sawed with the idea of returning to Alexandria, having him decide to do so in the next season of Fear would be a way to show viewers what happened after Rick’s departure and how everyone coped. It would also open up the possibility of untold stories being known to fans, such as that event Michonne has alluded to as well as being a point to explain Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) departure (for those who don’t know, Lauren Cohan has appeared in all of her Season 9 episodes and is now starring in ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier).

“The biggest benefit to Morgan arriving in Alexandria after Rick’s disappearance is that this would place them in the six-year time jump period. This would be a chance for The Walking Dead to reveal what happened and what it all looked like after losing Rick, possibly including revealing a pregnant Michonne and Maggie prior to her eventual departure from the Hilltop. It would be a great way to reveal answers to the burning questions fans have without overstaying the welcome, given that the future is moving forward on the flagship series.”

However, for those fans who enjoy each of the Walking Dead series for their own merits, or chose to only what one of these shows, this sort of show-hopping could cause some grief for fans who chose not to watch both series. So, if AMC decides to pursue this sort of storytelling, they might have to be very careful about the delivery in order not to ostracize fans.

