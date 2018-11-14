Kathie Lee Gifford In Danger Of Losing ‘Today’ Job, Per ‘Radar Online’

Is anyone really safe at Today? The troubled NBC morning program has gone through several co-hosts and other major show changes over the last few years — and the network is reportedly not quite done making adjustments to the long-running series.

Insiders have now told Radar Online that Kathie Lee Gifford may be the next show star to be relieved of her duties.

The 65-year-old television personality has co-hosted the fourth hour of Today since March of 2008 with 54-year-old Hoda Kotb. The ladies’ 10 a.m. show often features them drinking wine and acting rather outrageous for such an early time slot.

However, the dynamic shifted a bit in January when Kotb was promoted to co-anchor of the main program, which starts at 7 a.m., after Matt Lauer was fired for inappropriate sexual behavior on the job. While she continues co-hosting with Gifford in the fourth hour in addition to working on the earlier show, it may be taking a toll on Kotb.

Wanting to attract a younger viewing audience, Radar is reporting that Today executives plan to go in a new direction with its fourth hour and are quietly searching for Gifford’s replacement.

“They want someone who can be a female counterpart to Craig Melvin, who isn’t even 40 yet,” a source told the media outlet.

It seems that the optimistic Gifford is taking things one day at a time though.

While she was a little miffed when Kotb’s next-door dressing room was moved away from hers in the basement to a better location and was upset after her favorite producer, Adam Miller, quit the show, she has been happy that her bosses have allowed her to take time off to film a movie in Scotland and also give her a day or two off when something comes up with one of her beloved children.

“NBC has made it clear how little they care about Kathie Lee and now she’s doing the same,” explained the insider.

“Kathie Lee would be just as happy devoting her time to books, movies, and more appearances on Christian broadcasts.”

When not appearing on Today, Gifford acts, makes and performs music, writes books both for children and adults, promotes her own brand of wine, and works with various charities.

She is the mother of a 28-year-old son, Cody, and a 25-year-old daughter, Cassidy.

Gifford became a widow in 2015 after her husband of almost 29 years years, former NFL star and sports commentator Frank Gifford, passed away.