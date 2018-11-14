Sharon Osbourne ‘Respects’ Julie Chen For Standing By Les Moonves, Even After Saying He Has ‘A Problem’

'The Talk' star addresses her former co-host's decision to step down from the Emmy-winning CBC chatfest in support of her husband.

Sharon Osbourne has had some choice words about her former CBS boss Les Moonves’ alleged behavior, but she still has love for his wife and her former co-host, Julie Chen. In an interview on Sirius XM’s Jim and Sam Show, Osbourne addressed her former The Talk co-star’s sudden departure from the CBS chatfest at the beginning of its ninth season, shortly after her husband was fired from his powerful post at the network.

Julie Chen abruptly departed The Talk in early September after allegations surfaced that her husband, former CBS CEO Les Moonves, had sexually harassed and molested multiple women. Now, Osbourne, who has done some standing by her man of her own with husband Ozzy, says she “respects” Chen’s decision to support her husband and leave The Talk, per People.

“I love Julie. Julie’s the best, you know, and her marriage is her marriage. And she’s standing by him, and I do respect her for it.”

When the news broke about Moonves— via two scathing investigative reports by Ronan Farrow for the New Yorker— Osbourne announced on The Talk panel that the ousted CBS exec “clearly has a problem.” The longtime Talk star also admitted that it’s “very embarrassing and upsetting” to have to talk about Chen’s husband on-air, and later demanded transparency in CBS’ investigation of the network’s former president and CEO. Osbourne also predicted that more women would be coming forward with accusations against Les Moonves, per The Blast.

In the Sirius interview, Sharon Osbourne revealed that she hasn’t “spoken to Julie in forever,” and revealed that the rest of the cast learned of her departure from the Emmy-winning show the same way the rest of the network did – via a taped goodbye message.

“That tape was delivered, and that was it. We were going back and forth and thinking, ‘She’s sticking by her husband and the things that we discuss on the show, it would be so awkward for her. I don’t know how she could come into a conversation and give an opinion. … It would have been terribly embarrassing for her.”

Osbourne also revealed that during CBS’ investigation of Moonves, “every female employee through [the network] got a letter from the people that are doing the investigation for the company to say, ‘Have you ever had any inappropriate meetings with him? Has he ever been inappropriate with you?'”

Sharon Osbourne also weighed in on Julie Chen’s first sign of solidarity with her husband, when she used his last name when signing off on a live episode of Big Brother, a show she continues to host for the network. It was the first time in the show’s 20-year run that Chen had used her married name, and it didn’t go unnoticed.

“Everybody went, ‘S—!’ That was like, ‘What’d she just say?!’ ” Osbourne said of Chen’s surprising sign off as “Julie Chen Moonves.”

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.