‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Mia Drops A Bombshell On Abby

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, November 15 bring revenge Billy style, a charming new romance, and a cheating shocker.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Sharon (Sharon Case) team up, according to She Knows Soaps. They’re both still reeling from the revelation that their respective significant others, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nick (Joshua Morrow), cheated together and ruined both couples’ engagements. When Phyllis alerted Billy that she planned to bring Nick to the Jabotique launch party, he immediately decided he either wasn’t going or he had to take Sharon.

Because Phyllis is cutting Billy out of the Jabotiques even though it was his idea, he’s dead set on getting revenge. As for Sharon, she dumped Nick at the altar which was revenge, too, but she’s not above helping Billy stick it to Phyllis some more, either. Plus, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) said she looked tired.

Look for Sharon and Billy to one-up Phyllis and Nick throughout the party, and things will get hot. However, will Nick put up with this drama or will he end up feeling used by Phyllis?

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) is ready for love again. He’s been unlucky in it for a while, and since his breakup with Phyllis, he hasn’t spent much time with any one woman. For a bit this summer, it seemed like perhaps Jack and Phyllis would reunite, but she stuck with Billy until one of her big secrets exploded, and now she’s run back to another ex-husband, Nick.

Ready to enjoy some company, Jack works his charm on Kerry (Alice Hunter). She ticks off two boxes too. Through Kerry, Jack can stay up on the latest at Jabot and perhaps subtly insert some influence. Plus, she’s also a great looking, intelligent, confident woman.

Finally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) gets a shock regarding Arturo’s (Jason Canela) past. Mia lashes out at Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and exclaims that he’s the reason she slept with Arturo. Abby overheard Mia’s charge, and she’s aghast that something like this really happened.

Although it was in the past, Abby simply cannot believe her ears that her boyfriend, Arturo, could do something like that to his brother. Nevermind the fact that before he dated her, Arturo slept with Abby’s stepmother Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) for months. But sleeping with his own brother’s wife? That’s way too far over the line for Abby, and she does not know what to trust or believe anymore about Arturo. The more his past comes out, the more unsure she seems about their possible future together. It could be another case of Abby jumping in too quickly with the wrong man.