‘Protocol Card’ Distributed Ahead Of Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Visit To Centrepoint

The card gave instructions on how to address members of the royal family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out this morning to visit Centrepoint, a charity in Barnsley that focuses on ending homelessness in the U.K., where they helped prepare a lunch that they later sat down to indulge in. Before their arrival, however, People reported that attendees of the function were given a laminated card with “a quick run-down” of how to interact with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Tips on the card included what to call the royal couple –“Your Royal Highness” upon the first greeting, followed by “Sir” or “Ma’am.” Just in case there was some confusion, the card even gave instruction on how to pronounce the Duchess’s pronoun, noting that it rhymes with the word “tram.”

Prince William joked with 23-year-old Chelsea Jenkins about the instructions as they sat down for lunch.

“He just laughed about it,” Jenkins said. “He said something about updating it.”

The card noted that people were “presented” rather than introduced, and included instructions on shaking hands with the royals, explaining that William and Kate will initiate the gesture that should be responded to with a “respectful lowering of the head” rather than a bow or curtsy.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Centrepoint was the first organization chosen by the Duke of Cambridge as he began taking over some of his late mother’s charities.

Prince William joked that they’d have to update these protocol cards when he spotted it with one of the young people helped by @centrepointuk in Barnsley. “He just laughed about it,” Chelsea Jenkins says pic.twitter.com/k8Yu5jbyBl — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) November 14, 2018

The duke and duchess helped prepare lunch at the charity’s hostel, People reported, by stirring Omero’s Red Pepper and Chorizo soup and cutting bread.

“Don’t look at how evenly I cut it!” Kate joked to others in the kitchen, wearing yet another recycled garment–a royal blue belted Eponine London dress.

“Don’t look at how evenly I cut it,” Kate says as she and William help out in @centrepointuk hostel in Barnsley pic.twitter.com/BOGFc6K6vo — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) November 14, 2018

After their lunch preparations, Prince William and Kate joined two of the charity’s youth and two staff members to enjoy the meal. Jenkins shared that the prince was “wonderful” and “easy to talk to.”

“He asked me about the obstacles that I’ve had in life. Centrepoint has helped me,” she said. “They are very good listeners.”

Watch: William and Kate sitting down to lunch of soup and bread @centrepointuk Quarry View accommodation centre in Barnsley pic.twitter.com/LeoNJdM4QP — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) November 14, 2018

Following the luncheon, the duke and duchess visited Centerpoint’s new Andy Norman Learning Hub, which they are credited with “officially” opening. According to the Kensington Palace’s Twitter account, the building will provide a “dedicated space and resource for young people at risk of homelessness in Barnsley, helping improve their skills and work towards independence.”

The new @CentrePointUK Andy Norman Learning Hub is officially opened by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge! Find out more about Centrepoint's work here: https://t.co/7AIJRPsSP7 pic.twitter.com/c8bNGj2dGE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 14, 2018

Prior to their visit at Centrepoint, Prince William and Kate visited McLaren Automotive’s new Composites Technology Centre in Rotherham, which will provide 200 new jobs to the area. While there, the royals met factory workers and talked to the company’s STEM Ambassadors about their work encouraging children to get involved in science-based learning and careers.