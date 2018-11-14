Is Becky Pregnant On ‘The Conners’? Lecy Goranson Teases ‘Intense, Life-Changing Event’ For Her Character

The eldest Conner kid will get some big news on the November 20 episode of the ABC sitcom.

Will The Conners be adding a pint-sized new cast member? A major life event will be happening for one of the major characters on the ABC sitcom, and some fans think that it could be a miracle baby for eldest Conner daughter, Becky.

The character, played by Lecy Goranson, will be the person the event centers on. In an interview on her TV-sister Sara Gilbert’s daytime chatfest, The Talk, Goranson spilled what little she could about the upcoming mystery storyline, per YouTube, which will play out on the November 20 episode of The Conners.

“It’s pretty intense for Becky considering everything else that’s happened, but it really does turn over her entire life and she’s in the middle of it. It’s exciting. I’m excited for everyone to see it.”

According to TV Line, the November 20 episode of The Conners is titled “Miracle,” and the synopsis reads: “Life-changing news lands in the Conner household when a member of the family makes an announcement that no one saw coming.” Becky’s drinking problem will also be addressed in the episode.

In addition, when the Roseanne spinoff was announced in June, ABC’s description of the show teased that the Conner clan, sans Roseanne, would be facing daily struggles in a whole new way, including “grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America.”

Roseanne fans know that during the show’s final season earlier this year, Becky Conner was lined up to be a surrogate mother for Andrea (played by Roseanne alum Sarah Chalke), but was told by her doctor that, at age 43, she only had a five percent chance of getting pregnant — at best. A heartbroken Becky also revealed that before her husband Mark (the late Glenn Quinn) died, they had been trying to have a baby.

Interestingly, Sarah Chalke is set to return to The Conners on the November 27 episode, “One Flew Over the Conners Nest.” But while it looks like there could be a surprise pregnancy on the horizon for Becky, it’s far from a shoo-in. Fans of the ABC comedy know that Darlene (Sara Gilbert) had a one-night stand with her ex-husband David (Johnny Galecki), and Darlene’s teen daughter Harris (Emma Kenney) also revealed that she recently started having sex — so it is possible that the pregnancy storyline could be for one of those characters.

Either way, something big is happening for Becky. Fans will have to tune into The Conners next week to see what is about to rock the eldest Conner kid’s world.

You can see Lecy Goranson talking about her upcoming Conners storyline in The Talk clip below.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.