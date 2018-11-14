Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs In Burgundy Lingerie Set, Teases New Line On The Way

Model and swimwear designer Emily Ratajkowski is teasing her fans that she’s got something new to share with them and based on the sexy and sultry photo she just shared via Instagram, it looks like everybody is going to go crazy over it. Those who love Ratajkowski know she’s got a stunning swimwear line that is already available, and now it looks as if she’s developed a lingerie line as well.

Emily Ratajkowski shared a couple of enticing posts via her Instagram page Wednesday afternoon and she immediately got people buzzing. The photo shows the model wearing just a burgundy bra and panty set, and she teases that she made some stuff for her fans.

Ratajkowski noted that she’s launching something on November 22 related to this and added that she had a link in her bio for everybody to check out. In looking at Emily’s Instagram bio, she now has the username @mrata added alongside her swimwear tag of @inamorataswim. In addition, she’s got a link that leads to a website landing page where people can sign up for a mailing list.

It doesn’t look as if the full website is even available yet, but it seems that M/RATA will be a new line of lingerie created specifically by Ratajkowski. The URL contains wording signaling that blush lingerie is coming soon, and the main photo on the page is from the same set of shots as the one Emily posted on Instagram.

The model also shared a picture on her new M/RATA Instagram page that showcases the back view of the lingerie set she’s wearing. It won’t surprise anybody that the panties are a thong style, and the photo Ratajkowski posted shows her curvy derriere and slim figure as she struck a saucy pose and tossed her hair around.

Based on the follower engagement with Ratajkowski’s tease on her personal page, her fans are ready to embrace this lingerie launch. Emily has more than 20 million followers on Instagram, and nearly 500,000 liked this new post in less than an hour. More than 2,000 people commented and it seems that they are already big fans of the new M/RATA line.

The pieces that Ratajkowski has on are relatively tame in terms of lingerie, but she still makes the bra and panty set look incredibly sexy. It looks as if she’s got coverage and comfort in mind for her future customers, although the high-cut legs, thong back, and scoop neck bra do make it easy for Emily to flaunt her notorious assets.

What other pieces will be available when Emily Ratajkowski launches this M/RATA line? It doesn’t look as if people will have to wait too long to find out and she’ll surely be sharing plenty of additional sneak peeks and details over the next couple of weeks.