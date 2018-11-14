Kim Kardashian Is Cold With Tristan Thompson In New Clip From ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Kim Kardashian does not take kindly to people who hurt her family, Entertainment Tonight is reporting. An awkward new clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been released, where Kim is forced to interact with her sister Khloe’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson — who reportedly cheated on Khloe multiple times while she was pregnant.

Kim, Kourtney, and Khole’s best friend Malika Haqq travel to Cleveland, Ohio, when Khloe begins labor. Of course, in the delivery room, there is no avoiding the father of Khloe’s baby. Keep in mind, this is only hours after footage of Tristan making out with another girl leaked to the press!

When the girls arrive, Khloe is in a hospital bed. Kim and Kourtney hug everyone in the room, and pointedly leave out Thompson. At one moment, Thompson turns his back, and Kim makes a throat-cutting gesture behind him and sticks out her tongue. Khloe does eventually bring up the elephant in the room, and asks “Are you guys going to say hi to each other, or no?” Kim and Thompson then exchange a stiff side-hug. Then we cut to Kim’s confessional, where she admits she was keeping it together and being polite just for Khloe’s sake.

“The vibe in the room is calm, I thought there would be way more tension,” Kim said. “As much as I want to go off, I just don’t think it’s the time. So I’m gonna keep it cute, I don’t have to have a lot of interaction, I just have to be there for her.”

While Khloe is in love with her new daughter True, her relationship with Tristan is still up in the air, People is reporting. While a part of Khloe wants to make it work and be a family, she might just be too hurt to move on.

“Dealing with Tristan’s cheating has been very difficult for Khloe,” said a source. “When they have had good moments, she forgets about how hurt she got, but then when she gets reminded, she still gets upset. On the outside, she acts all tough, but it still gets to her. But what it comes down to is that Khloé wants True to grow up in a family with both parents. She wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible. She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life.”

Only time will tell if Khloe and Tristan work it out — and if Kim will ever forgive Tristan for hurting her sister!