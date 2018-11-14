Nikolas Cruz, Alleged Parkland Shooter, In Hot Water For Allegedly Fighting With Jailer, Taking His Stun Gun

The deputy was reportedly injured in the scuffle, but the extend of his injuries remains unclear.

Parkland school shooting suspect Nicolas Cruz allegedly fought with a jailer at the Broward County Jail, allegedly stealing the deputy’s stun gun in the process and causing him minor injuries.

As WTVJ-TV (Miami) reports, Cruz, who has been behind bars since hours after the February 14, 2018, school shooting that left 17 people dead, allegedly got into a physical altercation with a Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday evening at the Broward County Jail.

According to an incident report, as Cruz was walking from one place to another within the jail, a deputy told the 20-year-old to stop dragging his sandals on the floor. Cruz allegedly responded with a rude gesture and then verbally assaulted the guard. Then, according to both the incident report and surveillance camera footage, Cruz allegedly physically assaulted the deputy, punching him several times.

During the scuffle, Cruz allegedly grabbed the jailer’s stun gun, before the jailer grabbed it back and stunned Cruz with it. It is not clear, as of this writing, if Cruz used the stun gun on the deputy.

Eventually, the jailer was able to get things under control, and Cruz was placed under arrest. He has since been charged with aggravated assault on a correctional officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, and use of a chemical or electrical weapon on an officer, all felonies. Those charges will be tacked on to the 34 felony charges, including 17 counts of murder, that he is already facing as a result of the Valentine’s Day shooting.

30+ people didn’t report Nikolas Cruz’s disturbing behavior before the Parkland shooting https://t.co/L0mXcwuKaR — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 14, 2018

Even behind bars, Nikolas Cruz continues to make headlines. Earlier this week, as reported by the Inquisitr, the father of one of the victims of the Parkland school shooting learned that the alleged shooter had registered to vote behind bars. And while the story generated plenty of outrage, Snopes points out that Cruz has not, as of this writing, been convicted of any crimes and thus still retains his right to vote – a right which he apparently exercised (or tried to exercise) from behind bars.

In fact, according to a 2012 USA Today report, inmates in jail who have not been convicted of felonies are legally allowed to register and vote. However, many jails across the country make little or no attempt to accommodate such individuals.

Also while in jail, Cruz has become something of a celebrity, according to the Broward Sun-Sentinel, receiving mountains of “fan mail” from females.