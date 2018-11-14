Channing Tatum Posts Picture Of Girlfriend Jessie J’s Concert: ‘She Went Off Tonight’

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are no longer hiding their relationship, the Huffington Post reported. As previously reported in the Inquisitr, Jessie J seemed to confirm their romance last week by uploading pictures of Tatum’s performance in his Magic Mike Live show in London.

“Congratulations @channingtatum What a show…. Ladies and Gentlemen you don’t want to miss this,” the singer captioned her photo. She also added many suggestive emojis at the end, including a tongue.

Now, Tatum is returning the favor by posting pictures of Jessie J’s concert. One picture shows Jessie J far off in the distance as she sings on the huge stage. Tatum said that “This woman just poured her heart out ” and “Whoever was there got to witness something special.” Tatum also uploaded a video to his Instagram story, where he wrote, “She went off tonight.”

While the actor and singer are openly supporting each other now, they tried to keep their relationship low-key at first. Rumors didn’t even begin circulating about them until October, even though they’ve reportedly been dating for months. They were spotted at a mini-golf date once, and Tatum has reportedly been seen at many of her concerts, but the paparazzi have yet to snap a picture of the two together. The relationship is reportedly serious enough, however, that Tatum has introduced his new girlfriend to his daughter Everly. Tatum was seen attending one of Jessie J’s concerts with her.

“Channing is her biggest fan,” an anonymous source shared. “He flies all over the U.S. to attend her concerts.”

“He’s making a lot of effort and wants to spend as much time with her as he can,” shared another source. “He’s having fun with it and seeing where it goes. He’s known her for a while and always thought she was very talented.”

It appears as if Tatum was only single for a few months this year, as he only announced his split with Jenna Dewan in April. The two were married for nine years, and Dewan officially filed for divorce in October. Both stars insist that their daughter is their priority throughout the difficult process. While things seem to be getting serious for Tatum and Jessie J, Dewan has also moved on and is reportedly dating Steve Kazee, best known from his role on Shameless and from his work on Broadway.

Unlike Dewan and Kazee, Tatum and Jessie J have yet to be pictured together. Now that they’re being more open about their relationship, perhaps fans will be able to actually catch some glimpses of the couple.