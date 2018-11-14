Mariah Carey’s Album ‘Glitter’ Returns To Top 10 Charts — 17 Years After Its Release

Fans of singer Mariah Carey have promoted one of her albums to the top 10 charts, even though the album in question came out almost two decades ago.

The album Glitter — which served as the soundtrack to the movie of the same name starring Carey — is, as of Wednesday afternoon, ranked No. 7 on the iTunes album charts. It’s doing remarkably well, considering that it’s currently outpacing new album releases from Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Drake, per reporting from People.

It’s performing even better on the iTunes soundtracks chart. Glitter is currently ranked at No. 2, lagging behind the recent soundtrack release of A Star Is Born, which features music from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

What is driving Glitter‘s success? Fans of Carey, her self-described “lambily,” are pushing its purchase across social media, using the hashtag #JusticeForGlitter. At $4.99 to purchase on iTunes, the price of the album isn’t too much for these die-hard fans to bear in service to a greater fandom movement.

Carey herself even caught wind of the push. Responding to a tweet that suggested her album did more for music than the Beatles ever did, Carey laughed at the notion in response. “LOL! #JusticeForGlitter” the singer wrote back to the original tweet.

Sales of the album aren’t just dominating in the U.S. — other countries across the world are also catching on to the “movement.” The album is currently topping charts in Italy, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, and Australia.

The renewed attention for Carey’s album — which accompanied a movie considered by critics to have been a mediocre effort, per Rotten Tomatoes — is probably happy news for the singer. But she’s also likely hopeful that her fans will be equally excited for her next upcoming album.

Caution, Carey’s 15th studio album, is set to come out later this week — launching on Friday, November 16. According to those who have reviewed the album from start to finish, the singer plays to her strengths yet doesn’t play it safe. Glenn Gamboa, a critic from Newsday, wrote as much in his critique.

Carey has been promoting her new album extensively on social media, including making posts indicating how many days are left until Caution is available for purchase.

Carey is almost certainly hoping that her new album lands in a top spot on iTunes and other album tracking charts. However, if her new album doesn’t perform up to her expectations, she can take a little solace in knowing that at least one of her albums did exceedingly well for the month of November.

As for December? Well, her hit song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is sure to make a comeback as well. Good timing on Carey’s part!