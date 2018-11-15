Wendy Williams Mocks Rob Kardashian, Reminds Him She ‘Warned Him’ About Blac Chyna

By now, most Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans have heard about Rob Kardashian’s ongoing drama with Blac Chyna. Since their split shortly after the birth of their daughter, they’ve been embroiled in a heated child support battle. Earlier this week, Rob filed court documents requesting a reduction of child support payments. To many fans, Rob’s staggering payments come as no surprise — and one talk show host is reminding him of the fact that she saw this situation unfolding long before it actually did.

According to Hollywood Life, Wendy Williams is sounding off about the latest drama surrounding Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. Yesterday during the “Hot Topics” segment of The Wendy Williams Show, the former radio personality discussed the drama between Rob and Blac Chyna. She reminded the famed reality star that she’d previously speculated that Blac Chyna would “use” him. The latest court documents detail Rob Kardashian’s struggles as a result of his breakup with Blac Chyna.

The 31-year-old claims that his income has been reduced because he didn’t film over the summer. According to a previous report released by the Blast, Rob was ordered to pay Blac Chyna $20,000 a month in child support. Rob also claims to have suffered emotional damage following the restraining order which Blac Chyna filed against him. Although Wendy reiterated her previous assumptions, she admitted that she does sympathize with his claims of emotional damage.

“I can picture that [happening], and then I guess you started eating a lot and became unappealing to look at, Rob,” Wendy declared. “It’s about how you carry yourself, you can’t walk around in flip flops and tube socks and dirty sweatpants and a stretched out t-shirt and think people are going to buy what you’re selling.”

Wendy went on to discuss Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Despite Rob’s emotional turmoil, Wendy reminded him that he personally made a decision not to film, which ultimately led to his reduced income. Wendy continued, “You could’ve stayed on the show and made some money, but you chose to leave. You could’ve stayed on the show and exposed Chyna for what she is, but you chose to leave. Now, the winner is Chyna and I told you when you first met this girl that she’s going to use you. Now, she’s flaunting her wealth!”

The latest news comes just a day after Blac Chyna took to Instagram with a post that is speculated to be a subliminal response to Rob’s court filing. As Wendy said, the model slash reality star shared a video of her new home — and a fleet of luxury cars — presumably to flaunt her assets. The controversial video quickly began circulating on social media, but now has been mysteriously removed.