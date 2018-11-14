Princess Diana Included In Royal Family’s Poignant 70th Birthday Tribute To Prince Charles

The late Princess of Wales is part of a video montage honoring her ex-husband's milestone birthday.

The royal family is looking back at Prince Charles’ life in honor of his 70th birthday, and that includes his years with Princess Diana. While the Prince of Wales and his late ex-wife divorced in 1996 after 15 years of marriage, there is no denying that she was one of the most important people in his life.

As Prince Charles marked his 70th birthday on November 14, Clarence House shared a sweet montage of his life to Instagram, including an amazing image of the late Diana, Princess of Wales with Charles and their then-toddler sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The iconic photo was taken on the deck of the Royal Yacht Britannia in Venice, during the young family’s royal tour of Italy in May 1985, according to Cosmopolitan. Princess Diana died in a Paris car crash 12 years after the family photo was taken when William and Harry were aged 15 and 12, respectively.

Fans of the royal family were happy to see the late first wife of Prince Charles in his birthday montage. Later photos show Charles as a single father with his boys, and later posing with his current wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

You can see Prince Charles’ 70th birthday tribute below.

In celebration of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday milestone, the royal family also posed for a series of new family photos. The birthday boy and his wife Camilla are sitting on a bench in the gardens of Clarence House surrounded by sons Prince William and Prince Harry, their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, and grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family have been released to celebrate HRH’s 70th birthday. The photos were taken by Chris Jackson in the garden of Clarence House. pic.twitter.com/A2LTJDTdvE — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 13, 2018

Harper’s Bazaar notes that the new photo shoot is reminiscent of a photocall Prince Charles did with Princess Diana and a young Prince William in 1983. At the time, the family was photographed at Kensington Palace instead of Clarence House, and one year later the famous couple and baby William posed for a similar photo, also at Kensington Palace, just a few months before Diana gave birth to Prince Harry.

As for the updated family photo, royal photographer Chris Jackson spoke out about working with the family as they prepared for Prince Charles’ milestone birthday.

“I was delighted to have been asked to take these official portraits of The Prince of Wales surrounded by his family to celebrate the important milestone of his 70th Birthday,” Jackson posted to Twitter. “It was particularly special to capture such an informal and relaxed family portrait over a fun afternoon!”