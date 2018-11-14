Jets Fan Crashes Car While Intoxicated, Tells Police He ‘Drank Too Much Because The Jets Suck’

A man from New Jersey was so upset after the New York Jets loss on Sunday that he blames the NFL team for making him drink. Unfortunately, he got behind the wheel of his car after consuming too many alcoholic beverages and caused an accident.

Christopher J. Greyshock was driving his automobile in the town of Wayne, New Jersey, on November 11 at around 5:15 p.m. He then rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped in traffic, reported the New Jersey Herald.

First responders from the Wayne Police Department arriving on the scene found the 57-year-old man from West Milford, New Jersey, lying in the grass. When he stood up, officers said that he was “staggering and swaying, unable to walk straight” and was “in danger of falling onto the highway,” noted NBC 4 New York.

Additionally, according to NJ.com, the police said that they could smell alcohol on his breath, and saw “stains of liquid” on his denim jeans.

The police gave Greyshock a breathalyzer exam, which determined that his blood alcohol content level was 0.13 percent, which is 0.5 percent over the state’s legal limit.

When the authorities searched inside his car, they found a bottle of Bulleit Bourbon Frontier Whiskey — which was three-quarters full — on the front passenger seat, in addition to the burnt remains of a marijuana joint on the center console. E-Z Wider rolling papers — and a clear bag filled with a substance that is suspected to be marijuana — were also discovered in the vehicle.

Wayne Police Department

“I drank too much because the Jets suck,” Greyshock surprisingly told police officers when questioned about the incident.

The car crash occurred about an hour after the end of the football team’s most recent game. The Jets faced a tough 41-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

The New York Jets are currently in last place in the AFC East conference, with three wins and seven losses. The 59-year-old team has not advanced to the postseason since 2010, and has only won one Super Bowl title in the franchise’s history, which took place back in 1968.

The woman in the car that Greyshock hit was not identified, but she was said to be injured. She was treated by emergency technicians at the scene.

The football fan’s car was impounded. He was charged with assault by auto, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and drug possession. He was taken to the police station where he was processed, and then was released to a “responsible adult.”

A court date is pending.