‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Tessa Reveals She’s The Blackmailer!

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, November 14, brings stunning news from Tessa. Plus, Sharon and Billy team up — while Lola gets her big break. Finally, Rey tells Victoria not to leave town!

Devastated, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) asked grieving widower Devon (Bryton James) for advice on how to deal with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and her lies. After all, he lived through a lot with Hilary before her untimely death. Devon advised Mariah that life is short, and that she had to love Tessa for who she is.

Later, Mariah returned to Tessa — and Tessa revealed that she merely pretended to love Noah (Robert Abramson). Yikes! She reassured Mariah that what she feels for her is real and unplanned, though. Then, Tessa admitted to Mariah that she had blackmailed Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Sharon (Sharon Case) to get the money that Mariah found in her apartment. However, Nikki had no clue that she paid the money to Tessa. Even so, the truth shook Mariah up a bit. Plus, Tessa also had a video to show Mariah, one which may shock her even more.

Speaking of the Fab Four and their crime, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) questioned Victoria (Amelia Heinle) again, and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) was there as her lawyer. Rey raked Victoria over the coals about some of the things that she seemed to know — things that she shouldn’t — about his investigation into J.T.’s death.

Do you think Mariah should see what Tessa is about to show her? #YR pic.twitter.com/lLndMFqfbZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 14, 2018

Victoria told Rey that she learned about J.T.’s watch from Abby (Melissa Ordway) who heard it from Arturo (Jason Canela), but that still didn’t explain some of the other things that Victoria seemed to know that she shouldn’t — like that the police didn’t find J.T.’s body. Ultimately, Michael advised Victoria to come clean if she’s trying to hide something, but Victoria swore that she had nothing to hide.

Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) unsuccessfully tried to pull Rey into reconnecting, but he put her off. Later, Mia ran into Abby at Crimson Lights. Mia recognized “The Naked Heiress,” and took a selfie with Abby. Once Arturo arrived, he told her that Mia is Rey’s wife. Abby tried to be welcoming to Arturo’s newest family member to arrive in Genoa City. She even suggested that Mia and Rey attend the Jabotique launch party.

Speaking of the party, the caterer canceled at the last moment — but Kyle (Michael Mealor) stepped in and saved the day, all while giving Lola (Sasha Calle) a tremendous opportunity to really make a name for herself in town. All she had to do was pull together a fabulous meal in mere hours — how hard could that be? With Mia barging in and arguing, it may be even harder to accomplish.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) complained to Sharon about Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) stealing his glory with the Jabotiques. He asked Sharon to come with him, but she said no. However, after Mia got more digs in about Rey, Sharon called Billy up to tell him that she had changed her mind. Let the games begin! According to Y&R spoilers from the Inquisitr, things at the launch party will go way over the top.