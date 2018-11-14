Police are still searching for a woman who lost her temper and snuck in the employee entrance.

The Santa Ana Police Department is searching for a woman who was caught on videotape storming into a McDonald’s restaurant to assault the manager — after having an unsatisfactory experience at the drive-thru at 11 p.m.

KTLA is reporting that the assault happened on October 26, but the police are now doubling their efforts to find the woman who used the employee entrance to enter the McDonald’s after failing to get enough ketchup at the drive-thru.

Santa Ana Cpl. Anthony Bertagna says that on the video, the woman enters the fast food restaurant in a rage.

“The woman then entered the employee entrance of the McDonald’s restaurant in the 1500 block of North Bristol Street and asked for ketchup.”

On the video, when the manager tells the woman that she can’t come in the back of the restaurant she becomes “combative, pushing, punching, and choking the manager.”

Another McDonald’s employee tries to help the manager, but the woman keeps up the attack until a man — thought to be with the assailant — enters the building and pulls her off of the initial employee.

Bertagna explains that they would like to talk to the man, and adds that he is not in any trouble.

Quite ticked off over @McDonalds ketchup request. Freaking people.https://t.co/gadRTawsWV — Barry Werner (@Steviecade) November 14, 2018

“We’re actually grateful for the service he provided, he stopped the assault. But… we believe if you don’t know her, but you might know him — our intent is to get her identified. She’s the one that committed the crime. There’s no reason to physically assault someone because you didn’t get enough ketchup.”

The woman is being described as between 20 to 25 years of age. The suspect is Hispanic, with shoulder-length brown hair. At the time of the assault, she was wearing gray pants and a pink short-sleeved t-shirt.

“Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Santa Ana police at 714-245-8647, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says that the manager agreed to get additional packets of ketchup for the woman, but said that she needed to leave the employee area.

“The manager tells her, ‘I’ll be glad to help you, you just need to go up front,’ and for whatever reason, she took it upon herself to assault the manager.”

During the assault, the woman punches, kicks, and chokes the manager, “putting her hands around the manager’s neck and slamming her head into a drink machine.”

Bertagna asks that people in the Santa Ana area watch the video, provided via YouTube, to see if they can identify the woman — or the man — who entered the McDonald’s through the employee’s entrance.