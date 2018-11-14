Kylie Jenner Sparks Rumors That She Got New Lip Fillers After Claiming She Removed Them This Summer

Socialite Kylie Jenner sparked rumors that she had redone her lip fillers after claiming that she had them removed this past summer, reported the Daily Mail.

On Wednesday, the girlfriend of rapper Travis Scott posted a series of photos and videos on her Insta story showing off various lipsticks and eyeshadows from her cosmetics line Kylie Cosmetics. In the images, Kylie pouts her noticeably larger red lips.

Kylie admitted to seeing Dr. Ourian at Epione in Beverly Hills for lip fillers years ago after she appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians with enormous lips, prompting fans to ask questions. In an episode of Life With Kylie, she revealed that her motive for resorting to lip enhancements was due to a comment a boy made to her about her thin lips when she was 15-years-old.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard.”

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

The reality television star is now famous for her lip fillers, inspiring thousands of fans to follow suit and buy the Lip Kits that she sells through her cosmetics line. The mom of baby Stormi is now a billionaire at the young age of 21.

In early October, Kylie announced that she would be going back to lip fillers and even posted a photo to her Insta story thanking the L.A. clinic for “coming through late last night with a lip touch up!”

Kylie’s signature trick to making her lips appear larger involves overlining her lip line and filling in her lips with liner, lipstick, and gloss. However, in the recent photos modeling her holiday collection of cosmetics, her fans believe she received more than just a “touch up.”

The makeup mogul recently posted a photo to Instagram announcing her new holiday collection. In addition to telling her fans to pay attention to her Insta stories for a preview of the collection, Kylie wrote in the caption, “My 3rd annual HOLIDAY COLLECTION is around the corner.. thank you for the love and continuous support i feel so blessed.”

The photo features Kylie dressed in all white as she poses for a winter wonderland-themed photo shoot. She has her blonde hair worn long and wavy, framing her face, and is wearing a pair of ski goggles on her head. Her beige-painted lips also appear larger in the snap.