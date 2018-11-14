WWE News: Nia Jax Finally Comments On Becky Lynch Injury

The WWE Superstar took to Twitter to provide her thoughts on the punch that broke Lynch's nose.

On Monday, WWE SmackDown Live invaded Monday Night Raw and a huge brawl broke out, as reported by Inquisitr. During the fracas, Nia Jax landed a huge punch to Becky Lynch’s face that broke her nose and gave her a concussion. Since then, there’s been a huge outrage from fans claiming that Nya Jax is an unsafe worker and that she should be sent back to developmental to work on her skills.

At first, Jax was completely silent on the matter, but she finally broke her silence in a tweet. Jax said, “Hey…we don’t deliver mail, things happen. Is anyone gonna ask me about how my fist feels?” The post was accompanied by a photo of her hand with a small cut on it. We first learned of the tweet from SEScoops.

Hey…we don’t deliver mail, things happen. Is anyone gonna ask me about how my fist feels? pic.twitter.com/RjRVcVWTEQ — Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) November 14, 2018

At first, Nia Jax sent out a tweet promoting an upcoming meet and greet that’s taking place in Blackwood, NJ on November 16. Fans proceeded to attack her for the accidental injury to Becky Lynch, which ultimately prompted Jax to post her response to the incident.

Come out this Friday 11/16 to @AdventurelandSt and meet me ???? from 5-7pm! pic.twitter.com/LCP7GKsFkF — Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) November 13, 2018

Unfortunately, Jax’s response is sticking pretty closely to her character and not really breaking storyline to offer an apology. Her response makes light of the situation, which might only anger fans more, since they’re already outraged at the performer. In fact, fans are already jumping on her in response to the tweet, with some even saying she should delete the post before things get worse.

The list of performers injured by Nia is fairy long and includes superstars like Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Zelina Vega, and now Becky Lynch. There has been a great deal of discussion across wrestling media as to whether something should be done about Jax’s unsafe practices. There was even a post on the Squared Circle subreddit about all of the unsafe things that she’s done in the ring, and the list is quite extensive.

Becky offered her own storyline response to Jax in a tweet.

You gave me your best sucker punch, but I got back up to destroy your whole roster. They won’t let me fight, but I’ll get back up from that too. It’s what I do. So enjoy your one free shot, because as bad as my memory is now, I haven’t forgotten you, bitch. https://t.co/4dZW4hCmaf — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 14, 2018

Becky Lynch was originally scheduled to face Ronda Rousey this Sunday at Survivor Series, but she was forced to pull out. As reported by Inquisitr last night, Becky chose a replacement to face Ronda in the cross-brand match, and she went with her former friend and rival Charlotte Flair to step in.

Survivor Series is scheduled to take place on Sunday November 18 with a kickoff show at 5 p.m. ET and a 7 p.m. ET main card start time. The match order has not been revealed yet, but there was a great deal of speculation that the Ronda Rousey versus Becky Lynch match could have been the main event.