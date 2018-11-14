Poll Shows Little Support For Trump 2020 Run And Hopes For A Congress To Be A Check On Him

A new poll released Wednesday demonstrates that most Americans are a “no” when it comes to a second-term presidential run by Donald Trump.

While the Monmouth University poll does demonstrate Trump has a 43 percent approval rating (49 percent disapproval), respondents in the poll were asked another question about whether Trump should run for president again.

“[D]o you think that Donald Trump should be re-elected, or do you think that it is time to have someone else in office?” the poll asked.

Most were against the idea, with 59 percent saying “no” to a second presidential run for Trump. Thirty-six percent said they would support the Republican president running again.

In other questioning from the poll, most Americans by far also believe the newly-minted Congress (including the House of Representatives, which will be run by Democrats by January) should be a “check” on Trump’s policies and decision-making. Fifty-two percent said that being a check on Trump should be a “major priority” for the new Congress, while 20 percent said it should be at least a minor priority. Only 25 percent said it shouldn’t be a priority at all.

The results are astounding for another reason: more than half (54 percent) of the respondents, members of Trump’s own Republican Party, said that Congress should at least serve as a minor check on the current president’s powers.

NATIONAL POLL: Should @realDonaldTrump be re-elected in 2020? 36% Should be re-elected (37% reg voters)

59% Time for someone else (58% reg voters) Re-elect / someone else – by Party ID

REP – 76% / 16%

IND – 31% / 59%

DEM – 8% / 92%

https://t.co/SB2aFG7DKT — MonmouthPoll (@MonmouthPoll) November 14, 2018

It isn’t just Trump that Americans are skeptical of, however. The Monmouth poll also found that the public desired a change in the current leadership in Congress.

Current House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is poised to become the next Speaker of the House, per previous reporting from the Inquisitr. But most Americans don’t want that to be the case — only 17 percent want her to serve in that role, in fact. In the other chamber, only 14 percent want current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to remain in his position as well.

Other questions from the poll included queries over the current Russia investigation. When asked if the work of special counsel Robert Mueller should continue or not, a majority (54 percent) said that it should, while 43 percent said it should end soon.

More seemed concerned about preserving the integrity of the investigation by ensuring Mueller can’t get fired by Trump or anyone else in the Justice Department. Sixty percent of respondents said that a panel of judges should have final powers to reinstate Mueller if Trump does make an attempt to remove him from the inquiry; 31 percent said that such a panel shouldn’t exist.