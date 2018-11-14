Samantha Hoopes Shares ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Throwback, Embraces How Far She’s Come Since Sexy Shot

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Samantha Hoopes is feeling nostalgic this week, as she just posted a throwback photo of one of her earlier bathing suit photos that she did for the magazine. Hoopes has had a lot going on in recent months, and it seems that she is feeling reflective as she takes a look at how much has changed over the past year.

Samantha Hoopes first appeared in the 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue — which also happened to be the 50th anniversary edition. She has appeared in the annual issue every year since then, and she’s landed a number of other lucrative gigs in the years since that debut as well.

In the Instagram image that had Hoopes feeling nostalgic, she is wearing an orange one-piece bathing suit. The suit shows some blue trim and some yellow detailing on the back. Samantha is leaning back against a palm tree — with the ocean in the background — and her figure is stunning in the throwback photo.

Sports Illustrated recently celebrated Hoopes’ return as a model for their swimsuit edition, noting that it was her sixth year as a part of the family. It looks as if this photo that she shared most recently is from an earlier shoot that took place in Nevis. Samantha is seen wearing a Haus of PinkLemonaid bathing suit in the picture.

The bathing suit is called the “SAM,” and it has a sheer body, a low back, and high-cut sides. The sheer material does give those checking out the photo a particularly intimate peek at Hoopes’ chest — and there’s no question that Samantha easily makes a one-piece bathing suit transform into something exceptionally sexy.

In her post, the Sports Illustrated model wrote about how she was looking through old pictures and stumbled across this one. She noted that she remembered everything about when the shot was taken, and what was going on in her life at the time. She added that it helped to remind her of how far she’s come.

This particular photo isn’t all that old, but it has been a big year for Hoopes. She got engaged over the summer — and her career is on fire. The Pennsylvania native seems excited to think about what the future holds for her.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Samantha Hoopes is one of a handful of current Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models who will be participating in a charity event this weekend in Miami. It seems likely that she’ll don some sexy and stunning bathing suits during the event, and her fans can’t wait to see what she shares with them next.