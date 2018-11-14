WWE News: Ronda Rousey Cuts Scathing Instagram Promo On Becky Lynch

The ' WWE Raw' Women's Champion took to Instagram to eviscerate Becky Lynch for her injury.

Ronda Rousey is making the best of a bad situation — and keeping people interested in an eventual match between her and Becky Lynch — by cutting a nasty promo in a post on Instagram. Fans first became aware of the post through Pro Wrestling Sheet.

“I’m really sorry to hear The Millennial Man will not be showing up for her legally arranged ass whooping on November 18th at the Staples Center,” Rousey wrote in a caption. “Unfortunately now everyone knows if someone hauls off and punches you for real, your face implodes. I suggest you keep practicing your tough guys faces in the mirror, should be very effective physical therapy.”

The long tirade was accompanied by a screenshot of a Nate Diaz tweet from October that was very relevant to the current situation. The tweet reads, “If u can’t make it to war u lose the war…” The implication here is that Rousey feels that she won — since Lynch can’t actually make it to the match at Survivor Series on Sunday.

Ronda Rousey also noted that the replacement match with Charlotte Flair is a superfight that she’s always wanted. However, she also notes that she’s just a stand in for the beating that Becky Lynch has coming to her. Interestingly, she kept up with the “Millennial Man” gimmick, even though Rousey and Lynch were born just days apart.

This Instagram post keeps the idea of Ronda versus Becky alive, and actually does a great job of making fans want to see that match down the road — once Lynch is cleared from her injuries. Fans could see the big blow off between Lynch and Rousey at WrestleMania this year, since the original plan was to have Charlotte meet Rousey at the WWE’s biggest show of the year. Now, that match is happening much sooner.

The post is really pushing the idea that Becky is scared of the match with Rousey, which could be an interesting direction to take the angle once the showdown finally does happen.

Rousey continued, “you’re perfectly safe to take your time and heal up until your figurative balls have dropped and you’re finally ready to for your comeuppance.”

As reported by Inquisitr, Becky Lynch suffered a serious concussion — and a broken nose — thanks to an extremely stiff shot from Nia Jax while the SmackDown Live Women’s roster was invading Monday Night Raw.

WWE was reporting that Lynch was suffering from a “broken face,” but according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, it’s actually her nose that’s broken.