Khloe Kardashian Rumored To Want A Second Child With Cheating Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly considering having a second child with her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The 34-year-old is said to have realized how “precious” life is following a week of devastating fires in California, which forced thousands to leave their homes — including some of her family members.

According to Hollywood Life, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star feels like she must focus on her family now, so she is contemplating the idea of having a second kid with Tristan. The couple already shares a baby daughter, True Thompson.

“After an emotional week, Khloe is reconsidering having a second baby with Tristan ASAP,” a source said.

“Khloe wants more kids and there was a time when she had major doubts about her future with Tristan. But after lots of long talks between the two, and after an extremely traumatic week, all that has changed.”

The wildfires that have ravaged through California, including the area of Calabasas, have forced many to flee their homes, including Khloe and her sisters Kim and Kourtney. Other celebrities, such as Caitlyn Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler, and Robin Thicke lost their houses to the unstoppable flames. And according to HL, the tragedy has put things into perspective for Khloe, especially her relationship with 27-year-old Tristan.

“The tragic fires in Calabasas had a huge impact on Khloe and her perspective on things have changed greatly,” a source close to the family said.

“She realizes life is so precious and it is so important to live each day to the fullest and chase your dreams because tomorrow is not promised. Despite the challenges they have been through, Khloe really does have a lot of love for Tristan. If they are going to grow their family, Khloe feels like there is no better time than the present.”

Although their relationship has made headlines throughout the whole year, it seems like Khloe and Tristan still remain an item. Fans of the reality TV star will remember that the Cleveland Cavaliers star was spotted getting cozy with another woman just a couple of days before the birth of his baby daughter.

Security camera footage from a nightclub in Washington, D.C. showed him making out with at least one woman on April 12. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, he was also photographed leaving the Warwick nightclub in Hollywood with friends and two women on September 19. But despite all the rumors, Khloe has not officially split up with the father of her 7-month-old baby girl.