Blac Chyna Fires Back At Ex Rob Kardashian Amid Heated Child Support Battle

Blac Chyna — and her ex-boyfriend, Rob Kardashian — are at the center of a heated child support battle, and it doesn’t look like things are going to be resolved any time soon. Yesterday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made headlines when he reportedly requested to have his monthly child support payment reduced. Now, several reports have suggested that Blac Chyna is responding to Rob’s claim.

On Tuesday, November 13, Blac Chyna took to Instagram with a quick video of her home and her fleet of luxury vehicles. The famed model slash reality star’s post was reportedly an attempt to make her financial status clear. Although she receives sizable child support payments from Rob, she wants to make the case that she can survive — and thrive — without his financial assistance.

Alongside the Instagram video, Blac Chyna included a colorful caption that read, “Work hard, Play harder! My s***! No Help! No Child Support! Stop the F****** Lies!”

The latest news about Blac Chyna comes shortly after Rob Kardashian filed court documents claiming he can no longer afford the $20,000 monthly child support payments for his daughter, Dream Kardashian. According to court documents obtained by the Blast, Rob explained why his income has been reduced. The famed reality star reportedly did not participate in the summer filming for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Because of this, he insists that his income has been reduced.

“I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me,” he says in the declaration, according to the publication. “Her request was widely publicized and I was scrutinized by the media.” Rob continued, “It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show. I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures.”

According to People magazine, Rob also described his relationship with Blac Chyna as “volatile,” and he claims that the relationship was a damaging factor for his career. Rob argues that the drama he’s faced with Blac Chyna has prohibited him from making money. Over the past two years, Rob and Blac Chyna have been at the center of many controversies. From allegations of domestic violence to restraining orders, Rob and Blac Chyna were at the end of their proverbial rope during the downward spiral of their relationship.

Despite Rob’s claims, Blac Chyna doesn’t appear to be convinced that his income has been reduced. Whether the case will proceed to further legal contention remains unclear as yet.