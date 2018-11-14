Kate Middleton Looks Lovely In Recycled Blue Dress During Visit To McLaren

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are out and about in South Yorkshire today, making a stop at McLaren Automotive’s new Composites Technology Centre, roughly three hours outside of London. Middleton, stunning in a classic, royal blue coat dress, toured the facilities with her husband.

For the occasion, the Duchess wore a dress designed by Eponine London. The belted frock highlighted Middleton’s waist, showing off her slender post-baby body (the Duke and Duchess welcomed Prince Louis back in July). The jacket-style buttons, uniformly lined down the middle, and the collared neck give her a sharp and sophisticated look. The pleated dress falls knee length, which is a typical look for Duchess Kate, and also perfect for fall.

As Harper’s Bazaar points out, Middleton also accessorized the outfit with perfectly-matched suede Rupert Sanderson Malory pumps in a similar shade of blue. Blue, of course, is one of Middleton’s favorite colors to wear. She often chooses the hue, which compliments her sapphire engagement ring. The stunning bauble once belonged to Prince William’s late mother, Princess Diana.

The shortened sleeves of the dress gave Middleton the opportunity to show off the stainless steel Cartier Ballon Bleu watch worn on her left wrist. The watch retails over for more than $5,000, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Duchess Kate also carried a Smythson clutch.

The dress, previously worn by Middleton in January 2017 on a visit to the Anna Freud Centre in London, was topped off by the duchess’s signature bouncy blowout. Big, loose curls rounding her soft features, complimented by light, natural makeup.

Nigel Roddis / Getty Images

The royal couple made McLaren one of many stops on their tour of South Yorkshire. McLaren, according to their website, offers “a car like no other. A pure fusion of science and art in automotive form.”

The new McLaren Auto Centre, located in the town of Rotherham, will provide the community with more than 200 new jobs, as well as initiating a STEM program aimed at garnering an interest in mechanics and automotive among young people.

It was a very busy Wednesday for William and Kate. After leaving McLaren, the Duke and Duchess headed to Barnsley where they prepared lunches with Centrepoint. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kate put on a yellow apron and helped out the volunteers at the organization. A video of the royal couple doing kitchen chores, stirring soup, and slicing bread was shared by Simon Perry over at People Magazine.