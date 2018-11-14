‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Rookie Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Her Figure In Tiny Red Bikini

Model Jasmine Sanders has just become one of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookies, and she’s celebrating by flaunting her assets on Instagram. Sanders — who notoriously goes by the moniker “Golden Barbie” on the social media site — showed precisely why she had caught the attention of SI by wearing a sizzling-hot red bikini.

Jasmine Sanders posted a trio of photos to her Instagram page that caused her followers to go wild. “Golden Barbie” was wearing a tiny bikini in fire-engine red as she knelt on a lounge, looking out at the desert.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition rookie simply said in her caption that the photos were untouched, and it looks like they were taken at the gorgeous Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah. The position that Jasmine is posed in showcases her taut abs and hourglass figure — and in the last one, she’s in a sultry pose, slightly arching her back in order to highlight her booty.

In her Instagram Stories, Sanders opens up about the moment when she learned that she would become part of the next Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie class — and it is obvious that she is over-the-top excited. She explained that this was her third time trying to join the SI family, and that she’s been working toward this for 14 years. Jasmine added that she’s never been more confident in pursuing this — and that the news comes at the perfect time.

Sanders is new to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family, but “Golden Barbie” has already built an impressive following on Instagram. Jasmine has more than 3.2 million followers on the social media site, and this trio of photos showcasing her enviable body in the stunning red bikini garnered nearly 100,000 likes in just eight hours.

People notes that Sanders was born in Germany, but also that she grew up in South Carolina. The 27-year-old has been modeling professionally since she was just 13, and has walked in a handful of runway shows. She has also been featured on the cover of magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Elle Turkey, and InStyle.

As for Jasmine’s “Golden Barbie” nickname, she explains that she was called “Goldilocks” by a teacher in school, and that friends used to say that she looked like a Barbie. She and her sister were brainstorming a name for her to use on social media — and the rest is history.

Jasmine Sanders isn’t wasting any time in jumping into events for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit crew, as she’ll be appearing at a charity event in Miami within a few days. Will “Golden Barbie” go on to join the ranks of other SI Swimsuit icons like Kate Upton, Bar Refaeli, Heidi Klum, and Cindy Crawford? This rookie seems ready to give it a shot, and her fans can’t wait to see what she shares next.